Bridgebuilding contest opens
TAMPA — Registration is open for the USF-SE Bridgebuilding Competition, sponsored by the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority in partnership with the University of South Florida College of Engineering. The annual event fosters STEM learning through a bridgebuilding competition open to middle and high school students in Pasco, Hillsborough, and Pinellas counties.
The competition aims to teach the value of teamwork, planning, and creativity and get hands-on experience in the fun side of engineering. Students will work alongside an engineer in the design phase and get to take their STEM learning out of the classroom.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the chemistry auditorium of the USF Engineering Expo, 4202 E. Fowler Ave.
For information, and to register, visit https://www.usfselmonbridgebuilding.com.
SPCA names new president
LARGO— Marketing and communications professional Catherine Mitchell has been elected president of the SPCA Tampa Bay board of directors for 2023.
She will serve a one-year term and succeeds Andy Gaunce.
Mitchell previously chaired SPCA Tampa Bay's Governance Committee. In that role, she oversaw board education, recruitment and governance matters.
Mitchell is senior vice president of network partner marketing with Dynasty Financial Partners. Gaunce, a business and employment law attorney who founded Gaunce Law, continues his second term on the board as past president and secretary.
Kids tag art celebrates local students
LARGO — The Pinellas County Tax Collector's Office celebrated local fifth-grade students and teachers at the eighth annual Kids Tag Art Pinellas Awards Ceremony on Jan. 26.
For the first time since 2020, students and teachers were celebrated in person instead of virtually. More than 400 students, teachers, and parents were present while awards were presented to over 155 students, including the top student and teacher artists of the year.
The Kids Tag Art program is a partnership between the Pinellas County Tax Collector's Office, Pinellas County schools, and community sponsors. Funds are raised for local elementary school art classrooms through donations and by selling artwork - unique, front-facing license plates - designed by Pinellas County fifth graders and teachers. These plates are available online at kidstagartpinellas.org with 100% of the proceeds returning to the participating art classrooms.
Out of over 2,300 unique entries, 154 were selected to receive an "Award of Excellence" by a judging panel of retired art teachers. Each winner received a certificate and a Kids Tag Art Pinellas medal to mark their accomplishments.
The Tax Collector Choice Award, the highest award of the program, was presented to Lilyanna Gonzalez from Plumb Elementary. Lilyanna had a unique digital design of a frog, using different hues of green and skilled shading techniques. As the top winner, Lilyanna received an Astro Skate Birthday party, passes to Celebration Station in Clearwater, a CiCi's Clearwater pizza party, passes to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, and a Tampa Bay Lightning puck signed by Brian "The Moose" Elliot.
Ambulance enrollment underway
Enrollment applications are still available for the 2023 Sunstar FirstCare Ambulance Membership.
The estimated average cost of a single ambulance transport is $915. Annual membership fees for the Sunstar FirstCare Ambulance Membership plan are $83 for a single membership and $125 for a family membership. Membership covers 100% of expenses associated with deductibles and co-payments and 50% of medically necessary trips denied by insurance. Uninsured members receive a 20% discount on medically necessary ambulance transportation.
In 2021, the membership plan saved residents an average of $189 per transport.
The family membership covers individuals who reside in the same household related by blood, adoption, marriage or registered domestic partnership.
Membership is not an insurance plan. It is a Pinellas County Government program that works with an individual’s insurance company to minimize out-of-pocket ambulance expenses.
Enrollment will provide coverage through March 31, 2024. For more information and detailed plan coverage, call 727-582-2008 or visit www.pinellas.gov/membership.
Gualtieri named ‘Sheriff of the Year’
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri has been named Sheriff of the Year by the Major County Sheriffs of America.
The award was presented Feb. 1 at the MCSA 2023 winter conference.
According to the MCSA award, Gualtieri was recognized for his leadership and unwavering support in the advancement of MCSA and the preservation of the Office of Sheriff. Sheriff Gualtieri has left a "lasting impact" that earned him "a place of honor and respect amongst (his) colleagues, who proudly award (him) this distinction of Sheriff of the Year."
Gualtieri is an MCSA member and has served on the Executive Board since 2018. He is a past president of the Florida Sheriff's Association and currently chairs the FSA Legislative Committee. Since 2018, Gualtieri has chaired the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission, which has investigated the tragic shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.