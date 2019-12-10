FDOT presents plans for median, left turn changes on Alt. U.S. 19

Florida Department of Transportation held public hearings Nov. 21 to allow comments on proposed median changes on Alt. U.S. 19, aka State Road 595/Seminole Boulevard, from north of 101st Avenue North to East Bay Drive in Seminole and Largo.
A hearing was held at the District 7 headquarters in Tampa, Southwest Recreation Complex in Largo, as well as online to go over median changes that would result in left hand turn restrictions in a number of locations.
104th Avenue North
The proposed modifications include closure of the existing median openings south of 104th Avenue, and at 104th Avenue North and Sanders Avenue. Concrete separators would be constructed.
Westbound traffic on 104th Avenue North and Saunders Avenue would no longer be able to make a left hand turn to travel south on Seminole Boulevard. Motorists would have to turn right and make a U-turn at the next median opening in front of Patriot Gun and Pawn.
Southbound traffic on Seminole Boulevard would no longer be able to make a left turn at Sanders Avenue or at the median opening immediately south of 104th Avenue North. They would still be able to turn left onto 104th Avenue North.
106th Avenue North
The proposed modification at 106th Avenue North includes closing the median opening in front of 106th Avenue north on the east side of Seminole Boulevard. A concrete separator would be constructed.
Westbound traffic on 106th Avenue North would no longer be able to turn left to travel south on Seminole Boulevard. Motorists would have to turn right and make a U-turn at the median opening to the north.
Southbound traffic on Seminole Boulevard would no longer be able to make a left turn onto 106th Avenue. Motorists would have to make a U-turn at the median opening at Patriot Gun and Pawn.
110th Avenue North
Proposed median changes south of 110th Avenue North include closures and construction of a concrete separator. Northbound traffic on Seminole Boulevard would no longer be able to make a left turn to access the side street at this location. Motorist would have to make a U-turn at 110th Avenue North to travel south.
Eastbound traffic on the side street would no longer be able to turn left to travel north on Seminole Boulevard. Motorists would have to turn right and make a U-turn at the median opening in front of Midway Animal Hospital.
111th Place and 114th Avenue North
FDOT proposes closing existing median openings with construction of concrete separators at 111th Place and 114th Avenue North. Southbound traffic on Seminole Boulevard would no longer be able to make a left turn at 114th Avenue North. Motorists would have to make a U-turn at the median opening in front of Largo Professional Center to reach 114th Avenue North.
Westbound traffic on 114th Avenue North would no longer be able to make a left turn to travel south on Seminole Boulevard. Motorists would have to turn right and make a U-turn at 114th Place to the north.
Northbound traffic on Seminole Boulevard would no longer be able to turn left at 111th Place. Eastbound traffic on 111th Place would no longer be able to turn left to travel north on Seminole Boulevard. Motorists would have to turn right and make a U-turn at 110th Avenue North.
117th Drive North
Another proposed change is closure of the median at 117th Drive North with construction of a concrete separator. Westbound traffic on 117th Avenue North would no longer be able to turn left to go south on Seminole Boulevard. Motorists would be forced to turn right and make a U-turn at Walsingham Road.
Southbound traffic would no longer be able to turn left at 117th Drive North. Motorists would have to make a U-turn at the median opening in front of Autoland USA.
119th Avenue North
FDOT plans to close the median opening at 119th Avenue North and construct a concrete separator. Traffic on 119th Avenue North would no longer be able to turn left to travel south on Seminole Boulevard. Motorists would have to turn right and make a U-turn at Caribbean Way.
125th Avenue North
If plans proceed, the median opening would be closed at 125th Avenue North and a concrete separator would be constructed. Traffic on 125th Avenue North would no longer be able to turn left to travel south on Seminole Boulevard. Motorists would have to turn right and make a U-turn at 126th Avenue North.
Southbound traffic on Seminole Boulevard would no longer be able to turn left at 125th Avenue North. Motorists would have to travel south to make a U-turn at 124th Avenue north.
Midway Community
FDOT proposes to close the median opening at the entrance to the Midway Community and construct a concrete separator. Northbound traffic on Seminole Boulevard would no longer be able to make a left turn at the entrance. Motorists would have to make a U-turn at 127th Place to access the community.
Traffic exiting the Midway Community would no longer be able to make a left turn to travel north on Seminole Boulevard. Motorists would have to take a right and make a U-turn at 126th Avenue North.
Dieffenwierth Avenue
Proposed changes include modifications of the median opening to Dieffenwierth Avenue and the entrance to the Town and Country Mobile Home Park. Concrete separators would be constructed.
Northbound traffic on Dieffenwierth Avenue would no longer be able to turn left to travel north on Seminole Boulevard. Motorists would have to turn right and make a U-turn at 21st Avenue Southeast.
Northbound traffic on Seminole Boulevard would still be able to turn left onto Dieffenwierth Avenue.
Traffic exiting the Town and Country Mobile Home Park would no longer be able to turn left to travel south on Seminole Boulevard. Motorists would have to turn right and make a U-turn at Sea Oats Drive to the north. Southbound Seminole Boulevard traffic would still be able to make a left turn into the mobile home park.
FDOT is currently in the design phase for the project. Cost is $1.5 million. Construction is slated to begin in 2020 at a cost of $5.1 million.
Comments about the project after the hearing were due by Dec. 2. The mailing address was to Tim O’Brien, P.E., Project Manager, District Seven, MS 7-600, 11201 N. McKinley Drive, Tampa, FL 33612 or email tim.obrien@dot.state.fl.us.
FDOT did not respond to requests for comment on reasons the changes were being made or confirmation that the changes were part of a scheduled resurfacing project.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.