Forward Pinellas continues work to make streets safer

Imagine what it would be like if there were no traffic fatalities in Pinellas County. Imagine that no pedestrians were killed by a motorist and no drivers or passengers died during a traffic crash.
While some might say that’s an impossible dream, others say it could happen, using Vision Zero principles.
“Vision Zero is a transportation safety philosophy based on the principle that loss of life is not an acceptable price to pay for mobility,” according to a statement found at forwardpinellas.org/safestreets/.
Forward Pinellas Board of Directors passed a resolution March 10 supporting the Safe Streets Pinellas Action Plan, which is the backbone of the agency’s attempt towards the goal of zero deaths and serious injuries on county roadways by 2045.
Currently, on average, two people are killed or seriously injured in traffic crashes every day in Pinellas. More than 60% of those deaths and injuries occur on less than 10% of the county’s roadways. In addition, according to the resolution, minority and low-income communities have an unequal risk of serious traffic injuries and fatalities.
“This action plan is an important step to change how we approach safety and planning in Pinellas County,” said County Commissioner Dave Eggers. “No one should be killed on our roadways. No loss of life is acceptable regardless of how people travel.”
Forward Pinellas says it is committed to doing what it can to change those statistics by making safe and reliable transportation a priority.
“Forward Pinellas recognizes that traffic fatalities and serious injuries are preventable and not inevitable,” the resolution says.
Through March 1 of this year, 20 fatal crashes have been reported in Pinellas with 22 deaths. Eleven, or 55%, were pedestrian fatalities, two, or 10%, were bicyclists and seven, or 35%, were vehicle crashes.
The numbers are similar to those reported through Feb. 28, 2020, which had 20 fatal crashes with 24 fatalities, including three pedestrians, one bicycle, five motorcycles, 14 vehicles and one other.
“The Vision Zero approach is fundamentally different from the traditional traffic safety approach in six ways,” according to a fact sheet about the philosophy. “Vision Zero recognizes that humans make mistakes and therefore the transportation system should be designed to minimize the consequences of human error.”
Vision Zero is designed using six principles:
• Reframes traffic deaths as preventable.
• Integrates human failing into the approach.
• Focuses on preventing fatal and severe crashes rather than eliminating all crashes.
• Aims to establish safe systems rather than relying on individual responsibility.
• Applies data driven decision making.
• Establishes road safety as a social equity issue.
Forward Pinellas has adopted the Safe Street Pinellas Action Plan as its way to reach Vision Zero by 2045. For the past year, staff has studied problem areas on local roadways to see why crashes are occurring. Demonstration projects have been used to test ways to make the roads safer using new technology and education.
The action plan incorporates Vision Zero principles as well as five other categories:
• Data collection, monitoring and analysis.
• Education campaign.
• Street and roadway design.
• Funding.
• Legislation.
“Now is the time for each of us to do our part to guarantee that everyone can travel safely,” said Forward Pinellas Chair Darden Rice, a St. Petersburg councilmember. “Some people say zero deaths on our roadways by 2045 is unrealistic. But if we work together towards this goal, I think we’ll be surprised by what we can achieve. And if even one life is saved, isn’t it worth it?”
For more information visit forwardpinellas.org/safestreets/.
