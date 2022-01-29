PIE celebrates continued growth with new airlines and more destinations

LARGO —Jeff Clauss, director of Air Service Development and Marketing at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, told Tourist Development Council members Jan. 20 that 2021 had been a “phenomenal year in growth.”
He said pre-pandemic (2019) the airport, also known as PIE, had celebrated eight consecutive years of recording setting. Then passenger numbers dropped by 39% in 2020 before a sense of normalcy returned in 2021 with July and December both coming in with the most passengers in the airport’s history.
In the airport’s winter newsletter, airport Director Toms Jewsbury, who was unable to attend the Jan. 20 TDC meeting, said PIE broke the 2 million passengers mark again last year.
In addition, the airport added 11 destination and two new airlines while celebrating a 15 years with Allegiant.
Allegiant added nine cities, including Bentonville, Arkansas; Fargo, North Dakota; Little Rock, Arkansas; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Provo, Utah; Key West, Florida; and Wichita, Kansas. Two new flights are coming: Akron/Canton, Ohio on March 4, and Clarksburg/Morgantown, West Virginia on March 11.
Swoop, a new Canadian airline began service to Toronto and Hamilton, Ontario in November. New scheduled service on Sun Country to Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota also began in November. New charter service to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey began on Sun Country in July.
In the newsletter, Jewsbury reported that concessions were more profitable than even comparing fiscal years 2021 to 2020 with parking revenue up by 49%; food and beverage by 59%; news and gifts by 32%; rental cars by 36%; and ground transportation, which includes taxis, ride share, Turo, courtesy shuttles by 134%. Comparing FY 2021 to 2019, concessions revenues were up 8%.
Clauss talked about the airport’s capital improvement projects, of which many were outlined in the winter newsletter. The projects include relocation of the airfield electrical vault, construction of restrooms in cell phone lots and replacement of gates 7-11 exit lane portals.
Upcoming projects include a new taxiway on the Airco property, a previous golf course, and an air cargo apron and conversion of decommissioned runway 9 to a taxiway.
New restaurants in the works by SSP America, PIE’s food and beverage concessionaire, announced that Three Daughters Brewing would begin construction in gates 2-6 in the near future and The District Pub will be coming to the airport’s second floor in a pre-security area.
Jacqui Hartnett, president of Starmark International, the airport’s newest marketing agency. She said Starmark became PIE’s agency on record in February 2021. She said the agency’s goal is the “make PIE famous.”
She reviewed some of the activities Starmark had done to achieve its goal including a new video in English and Spanish that highlights the destination and its many attractions. Starmark also is using social media to promote its “Tampa Bay the Easy Way” campaign, which she said had reached more than 1.5 million people. The airport’s billboards have been updated, as have banners highlighting PIE’s nonstop destinations.
