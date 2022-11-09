Pinellas County Schools announced Wednesday that that schools and district offices would be closed Thursday, Nov. 10, because of Tropical Storm Nicole.
A news release stated officials made the decision following a call with Pinellas County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service.
Schools are expected to reopen Friday, Nov. 11. All afterschool activities scheduled for Thursday will also be canceled (events scheduled for Nov. 9 and 11 will occur a scheduled).
"At this time, the National Weather Service expects Pinellas County to experience tropical storm force winds Thursday morning, when our students and staff members would be traveling to school and work," the news release states. "Bridges may be closed during the morning commute hours, and Pinellas may experience localized power outages. Although meteorologists do expect our area to clear in the afternoon, morning weather conditions may not allow students and staff to travel safely."
As a result of tomorrow’s closure, the district will have to schedule a make-up date to meet statutorily required instructional hours. Information on a make-up date, which will be scheduled for a day during the second semester, will be announced at a later time.