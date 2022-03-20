Free food and produce distribution set for April 1
LEALMAN — The Pinellas County Commission is working with community partners to host a free produce and food distribution event on Friday, April 1, 9 a.m., at the Lealman Connections Center, 3785 54th Ave. N. in St. Petersburg.
The Farm Share event will be drive-thru only and run until 11 a.m., or while supplies last.
The County’s involvement in the Farm Share program is part of an ongoing effort to ensure public wellbeing by distributing healthy foods to citizens most in need. Anyone in need of assistance with grocery necessities is welcome to attend.
Residents can find comprehensive information on applying for food assistance, locating local food banks and more at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/where-to-get-help/.
County Commissioners welcomes Farm Share in partnership with several community organizations, including the Florida Dream Center and Adopt-A-Block Program, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Cigna.
Farm Share is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the distribution of nutritious foods to those in need. It serves as a link between farmers with surplus produce and social services agencies in Florida and throughout the southeastern United States. Last year, Farm Share served more than 23 million Florida households and distributed 136 million pounds of food to needy families. For more information on Farm Share, visit www.farmshare.org.
Residents can get a behind-the-scenes look at juvenile justice
Pinellas County, in partnership with the Department of Juvenile Justice, will host a free 10-week virtual Juvenile Justice Citizens’ Academy (JJCA) on Tuesdays from April 5 to June 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A citizens’ academy is a civic education program that helps promote informed and involved citizenship. Participants in the JJCA will have the opportunity to meet professionals who work in the juvenile justice system.
Each week, the class will meet virtually for an up-close view of how Pinellas County provides services for detained and at-risk youth and their families. Some of the areas to be discussed include prevention, civil citation, probation, residential commitment, community-based programs, the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center, and the Pinellas Regional Detention Center. We will also offer participants the opportunity to tour some of our juvenile justice facilities. Tours may be limited due to COVID.
Applications can be found online at http://pinellascounty.org/justice/JJCA.htm and are open to all adult residents. Enrollment is limited. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 25. Participants must attend a minimum of eight sessions to receive a certificate of attendance.