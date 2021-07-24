Pinellas County’s proposed budget includes millage rollback, fuel tax hike

LARGO — Pinellas County commissioners got a first look at the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 during a July 13 meeting.
Unlike some past years, money is sufficient to not only pay for departments’ operating costs, but to also invest in one-time and recurring needs while still maintaining sufficient reserves.
County Administrator Barry Burton pointed out that the county’s healthy financial position was due mostly to the decision made last year to approve a two-year budget, which held the line on spending and beefed up reserves to accommodate the uncertainties brought about by the pandemic.
Officials were concerned that property values would decrease, as well as tax revenue and other sources of income to the county’s coffers. Fortunately, the worst did not come to pass.
While sales tax revenue did go down, property values did not fall as expected and instead increased by 6.58%. In addition, expenses for departments paid for by the general fund went up by only $4.2 million, or 2.2%, over the revised FY 2021 budget.
Burton said he felt comfortable recommending a roll back of millage rates for the general fund to help residents and business recover financially. If approved by the commission, the FY 2022 millage rate would be 5.0170 mills, down from 5.2755 mills for the current year, which represents a loss of $24 million in income to the county.
A roll back means the same amount of revenue would be collected in FY 2022 as was collected in FY 2021.
Burton also recommended a roll back for the Health Department’s millage rate from 0.0835 mills to 0.0790 mills, a loss of $589,000 in revenue. If both roll backs are approved, the average owner of a single-family home would save about $53.13.
Although the proposed millage rate is lower than the current year, some property owners could still pay more in property taxes due to the increase in property value and millage rates levied by other taxing authorities, including municipalities. One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
The proposed budget includes a 5-cent increase in the local option fuel tax to help shore up the transportation fund, which is in need of more money to pay for maintenance and improvements for roads, sidewalks, bridges and other transportation infrastructure.
The anticipated cost to county households, based on an average of 13,500 miles a year in a vehicle that gets 25.9 miles to the gallon is $27 annually.
Some commissioners expressed concern about rolling back the millage rate while implementing an increased fuel tax.
Commissioner Rene Flowers said she had never participated in approving a budget where a roll back was actually approved. She is concerned about rolling back the rate for the Health Department, especially in light of the extra expenses it incurred due to the pandemic. Burton said federal programs will reimburse the department of those expenses, leaving the budget in good shape using five-year projections.
Commissioner Janet Long said she “was struggling” with the roll back in part due to recent hurricane projections, which are calling for the potential of more than the number initially predicted. She also is worried about the rising heat index.
She said she had only been involved in one roll back and it had to be reversed two years later with an increase.
Burton said when he started work on the proposed budget, he had not intended to do a full roll back, but was considering a partial roll back. Then he looked at the reserves and projected increase in costs and changed his mind.
“We still have healthy reserves,” he said. “Maybe we can only do this for one year, but I thought I would put it out there,” adding that the commission would make the final decision.
Long said it wasn’t a good idea to roll back the millage rate at the same time you talk about a gas tax, which she said would only be a Band-Aid, not a solution to the needs of the transportation trust fund.
Burton said increasing the fuel tax as opposed to a tax increase for the general fund would allow municipalities to share in the proceeds. He said a lot of them could benefit from the extra revenue. In addition, the county’s visitors would be paying the fuel tax, meaning the cost would not just be on property owners.
Budget details
The county’s FY 2022 proposed budget totals just over $2.86 billion, which is $71 million or 2.5% more than the revised FY 2021 budget. The county’s reserves would be $152 million, or 21.7%, which includes money for future commitments. Bill Berger, director of the Office of Management and Budget, said once those commitments were paid, reserve levels would drop to 16.4%.
Berger went over the budget details. Of the $2.86 billion, $1.8 billion, or 64%, will pay operating and capital expenses for departments under the commission’s control, which includes the airport, solid waste, emergency medical services, parks, public works and more. The increase over the current year would be 12.9% or $209.6 million.
The budget for the constitutional officers, which includes the clerk of the circuit court and comptroller, property appraiser, sheriff, supervisor of election and tax collector, would be $417.5 million, or 14.6% of the total budget.
The proposed total is an increase of 1.7% or $7.1 million. Operating costs are $411.4 million, an increase of $18 million. The majority, 85.3% or $350.8 million, is budgeted for the sheriff’s office.
Other agencies, which includes business technology services, risk management, human resources, public defender, state attorney, judiciary, unincorporated fire districts, libraries and recreation, would receive $610.3 million, which is a 4.3% or $26.8 million decrease from the current year. The budget still provides a $91 million increase in reserves and represents 21.3% of the total budget.
Berger said it was possible for additional revenue to come in throughout the year because the overall budget does not include reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for COVID-19 expenses.
Extras
The proposed budget includes a number of extras requested by departments and constitutional officers. Most will be funded by the excess reserves built up when the commission approved a two-year budget.
Animal Services will get money to provide a community cats sterilization voucher, the Convention & Visitors Bureau will get funding to restore support from Creative Pinellas and Housing & Community Development will receive money for the Downtown Palm Harbor Streetscape and Parking Plan.
Parks & Conservation Resources will get money for license plate recognition fee enforcement, parking meter upgrades and cellular service for tablets. The Office of Technology & Innovation will receive funding for cloud application development and hosting, as well as software support.
Public Works will get money to purchase a new Mosquito Control helicopter, to expand its fiber infrastructure, as well as funds to convert five temporary employees to full-time.
More staff is coming for Safety & Emergency Services with one full time employee added to technology enhancement, emergency medical services growth management, a fire finance manager and continuing medical education. The department also is receiving funds for its 911 training room and 911 address database validation.
The sheriff’s office will receive $5.9 million for law enforcement vehicles, which eliminates the debt built up over time to purchase new vehicles. Money also is budgeted for a new helicopter, expenses for mandatory Federal Aviation Administration’s helicopter inspections, five new marine deputies and 11 additional members of mental health squads.
The supervisor of elections will get money to streamline and secure the elections process using a new auditing system, additional security enhancements and more early voting sites.
User fees
Per fee increases approved in the past for FY 2020-2023, water rates are increasing by 1%, sewer by 9.5% and reclaimed water by 5.9%. Tipping fees at Solid Waste are going up by 6% and tire disposal costs are increasing by 13.6%.
Residents will pay a 3% inflationary increase in the cost for building permits and those that have code enforcement actions will pay for full recovery of costs for security properties. Parks & Conservation Resources has a new primitive youth group camping permit for Fort De Soto and Wall Springs Park. Ambulance fees are increasing due to inflation, and several departments will be adjusting credit card transaction fees.
Next steps
Commissioners will discuss the proposed budget and millage rates during a budget information session that starts at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Pinellas County Cooperative Extension 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo.
Commissioners must finalize the tentative millage rates so the property appraiser can be notified of the maximum rates to include in the Truth in Millage (TRIM) notices to be mailed to all property owners on Aug. 23.
Commissioners are scheduled to make a decision on the 5-cent Local Option Fuel Tax on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at a meeting in the Fifth Floor Assembly Room of the County Courthouse, 315 Court St.
The first public hearing on the budget is set for Thursday, Sept. 9, and the second and final hearing is on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
The 2022 fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.