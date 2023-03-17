Report horseshoe crab sightings
It’s almost spring and that means it’s peak mating season for horseshoe crabs. Help biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission gather valuable information about these ancient creatures by reporting sightings on the online survey.
Horseshoe crabs mate by pairing up with a smaller male attached to a larger female. They then crawl onto the beach up to the high tide line, the female digs a nest and lays her eggs, all while the male is attached and fertilizing the freshly laid eggs. They mate year-round but it is most common to see mating groups along the shore of sandy lower-wave action beaches in March and April as well as September and October. Beachgoers will have the best luck spotting horseshoe crabs around high tide, within a few days of a new or full moon.
Reporting horseshoe crab sightings provides valuable information to the FWC about habitat use, population distribution and environmental conditions for nesting. Although horseshoe crabs have existed for more than 450 million years, scientists are still learning about Florida populations. Public sighting information helps FWC researchers target nesting beaches for the Florida Horseshoe Crab Watch Program, a citizen-science based initiative to collect data throughout the state.
If you see a horseshoe crab on its back, you can help it flip back over by gently picking it up (holding both sides of the shell), turning it over and releasing it back into the water. Simple actions like this help conserve this species and the many other species that depend on it.
The FWC asks the public to report sightings by visiting MyFWC.com/research, clicking on “Crustaceans,” then “Horseshoe Crabs” and selecting “Report Your Nesting Horseshoe Crab Sighting” to complete the survey.
Going batty?
Florida’s native and beneficial bat species typically roost in trees, caves or other natural spaces, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also recommends property owners check homes and other buildings for roosting bats before maternity season starts.
April 15 marks the start of bat maternity season and is the last day to legally exclude bats from your home or building. Bat maternity season, the time when bats give birth and raise their young, runs through Aug. 14. During that time, it is illegal to block bats from their roosts.
“If bats are excluded during maternity season, flightless young can be trapped inside the structure and die, which isn’t good for you or the bats,” officials said. “Now is the time to check your home for any entry points, ensure that no bats are present, and make any necessary repairs. If bats are found, you should take steps to exclude them with a properly installed exclusion device before bat maternity season begins. It is only legal to exclude bats from Aug. 15 through April 15.”
Exclusion devices, which allow bats to safely exit a structure but block them from returning to roosts, are the only legal and most effective method to remove bats from your home or building. It is illegal in Florida to kill or harm bats, so exclusion guidelines were developed to ensure bats are excluded safely and effectively from buildings outside of maternity season.
Bat exclusion is a multi-step process that begins by identifying all potential bat entry and exit points in a building. To learn more about bats in Florida, visit MyFWC.com/Bats.