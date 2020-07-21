Pinellas County Utilities will resume termination of utility services for nonpayment and will recommence charging fees for late payments on Saturday, Aug. 1.
For customers with an unpaid past due balance through July 31, Utilities will divide the balance into six equal payments to assist them in resolving their account and avoid termination of service.
Utilities suspended all disconnections of water service for non-payment on March 16 in the interest of public health and to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Utilities’ customers can pay their bills online at http://www.pinellascounty.org/utilities/default.htm, by phone at 727-464-4000 or by mail to Pinellas County Utilities, P.O. Box 31208, Tampa, FL 33631-3208.
Customers may also place payments in drop boxes located at:
• Pinellas County Government Center, 29582 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater
• Pinellas County Utilities, 14 S. Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater
• Pinellas County Utilities, General Maintenance Division, 6730 142nd Ave., Largo
• City of St. Pete Beach, 155 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach
To assist with paying utility bills and other qualified expenses, Pinellas County has broadened eligibility for individuals and families who need assistance through the Pinellas CARES Financial Assistance program. For more information, call Tampa Bay Cares by dialing 211, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/pinellascaresindividual/ or text COVIDCARES to 898211.
Updates will be provided on the Pinellas County Utilities website as additional information becomes available. If customers are having difficulty paying their utility bill, they are encouraged to contact Pinellas County Utilities’ Customer Care team by phone at 727-464-4000 or by email custsrv@pinellascounty.org.