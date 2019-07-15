CLEARWATER — A section of the Duke Energy Trail in Clearwater will be closed from Wednesday, July 17, to Friday, Aug. 16, while Duke Energy removes and replaces several utility structures as part of its Service Reliability Enhancement Project.
The 0.68-mile closure will take place from Sunset Point Road to Duke’s East Clearwater substation about midway to the U.S. 19 trail overpass. The trail will remain open from Enterprise Road to the substation, but there are no outlets along that section.
Signage will be posted to alert trail users of the restricted access and ensure bicyclist and pedestrian safety. Trail users are asked to avoid the construction site due to placement of heavy equipment and large material in the area.
For questions about the project, call Duke Energy Transmission at 877-840-0101.