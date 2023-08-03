ST. PETERSBURG — Caleb Peavler is the new general manager at MarineMax St. Petersburg. Roger Watson has been promoted to service manager.
Peavler was named operations manager for MarineMax St. Petersburg eight months ago after relocating from Panama City. Prior to the move, he led the Panama City location as general manager, where he was instrumental in leading a profitable sales hub for the Panhandle.
Watson has been with MarineMax for a little over four months. He began his career in the marine industry more than 10 years ago, working with Aquila Power Catamarans as a purchasing/logistics manager before becoming the technical and warranty manager position.