PINELLAS PARK — The Pinellas Park office of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County is 31-years old and the building needs major renovations.
Starting in January, the facility at 6350 76th Ave. will close for approximately six months for extensive improvements, including work on the inside as well as external painting, a new HVAC system and installation of a generator, allowing the facility to function in the event of a power outage.
Relocation of staff assigned to work at the Pinellas Park facility to other DOH-Pinellas locations has begun to ensure proper coverage. Clients seeking services such as the dental clinic, immunizations and WIC (Women, Infants and Children) can visit the following centers:
• St. Petersburg: 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N.
• Mid-County: 8751 Ulmerton Road., Largo
• Clearwater: 310 N. Myrtle Ave.
• Tarpon Springs: 301 S. Disston Ave.
DOH-Pinellas staff are notifying clients with existing appointments. Look for periodic updates as the renovation progresses, and check out the department's Twitter feed @HealthyPinellas.