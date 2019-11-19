Zoning matters dominate very long County Commission meeting

CLEARWATER — An overflow crowd greeted the Pinellas County Commission Nov. 12 during a six-hour meeting that included 13 public hearings.
Sitting as the Countywide Planning Authority, the commission quickly dispatched the first three hearings on Countywide Plan Map amendments with no input from the public. Forward Pinellas and the Planners Advisory Committee recommended approval for each.
Unanimous approval was given to a request from the city of Safety Harbor for an amendment on 1.74 acres about 250 feet northeast of the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Booth Street to allow for the future expansion of the city’s public works facility.
The vote was unanimous to approve a request from the town of Belleair for an amendment on 3.65 acres at 1601 Indian Rocks Road, 1614 and 1616 Golf View Drive, and 1609, 1611 and 1617 Indian Rocks Road. Approval would allow the property to be included into the Pelican Golf Course for on-site guest cottages and a future expansion of the golf course practice area.
Unanimous approval was given to a request from Pinellas County for an amendment on 0.39 acres at 8095 46th Avenue North in unincorporated St. Petersburg to allow the property to be used as an office space.
Public hearings to be decided by the commission included a resolution and ordinance approving a one-year extension of the Pinellas Park Community Redevelopment Agency and Redevelopment Trust Fund.
Unanimous approval prevented expiration of the CRA and trust fund scheduled on Jan. 1, 2020. Ultimately, the city wants to extend the CRA for 28 years and expand the boundary of the CRA to include an additional 748 acres. The extension would allow city and county staff to gather information needed to present the request to the commission and schedule a public hearing.
Action on a resolution accepting the city of Largo’s 15-year review of the West Bay Community Redevelopment Trust Fund was deferred to the Dec. 10 meeting.
Also deferred was a request for a zoning charge by Hickory Point Land LLC on 4.55 acres of land on the south side of Anclote Road in Tarpon Springs. The applicants are planning to expand an adjacent RV park.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a request for rezoning from Alderman Crossings LLC on 0.22 acres on the west side of Alt. U.S. 19 in Crystal Beach from RM, multi-family residential to C-2, general commercial and services. The applicant also requested a land use change from residential urban to commercial general. Alderman Crossings wants to develop retail commercial uses fronting Alt. 19.
The vote was 6-1 to approve a zoning change from R-A, residential agriculture, and R-R, rural residential, to LI, limited institutional, on 4.02 acres at the northwest corner of Tampa Road and Riviere Road in Palm Harbor.
The applicants, Donald E., Pauline D., Stephen T. and Michael Hess, want to sell the property to a prospective buyer that proposes to develop the property as a religious facility. At least one neighbor was opposed due to the potential for increased traffic. Other neighbors were concerned about the possibility of noise in the area closest to a residential neighborhood.
Commissioner Dave Eggers voted against the rezoning. He said it was an “unacceptable intrusion” into the neighborhood.
Commissioners listened to testimony for and against a request by P & P Tampa Property LLC before voting unanimously to deny the zoning change from RM, multi-family residential, to C-1, neighborhood commercial. The applicant also requested a land use change from residential low medium to commercial general on 0.93 acres on the southwest corner of Alt. 19 (Pinellas Avenue) and Wood Dove Avenue in unincorporated Tarpon Springs.
The property is currently vacant and the applicant wanted to build up to six multi-family residential units as well as an area for neighborhood-scale commercial uses.
The land was previously designated as light industrial/heavy commercial but was rezoned to allow multi-family residential development in 2005.
The property is part of the Forest Ridge Subdivision plat, established in 1989. The subdivision’s sign and its callbox (keypad) for entry into the gated community are on the land the applicant wanted to rezone. In addition, the proposed entryway for the new development was on the subdivision’s private roadway.
Eighteen neighbors spoke in opposition to the rezoning. The agenda packet contained 66 pages of correspondence from those opposed.
A letter from Amy Abdallah contained several reasons for the opposition. She said the plan had been for the property to become part of Forest Ridge. She said the HOA had maintained the sign on the property, providing electricity, water and landscaping for 31 years. The HOA only recently found out that the sign might be removed when the plans for a strip mall were revealed.
The roadway is narrow, causing concerns about the ability for emergency vehicles to get to the subdivision if the road is shared with commercial businesses. In addition, the neighbors don’t believe the area can support additional commercial business as a strip mall next door has several vacancies.
Pam Perko wrote to the commissioners saying the proposed development would not be “compatible or cohesive to the immediate community.” She said the impacts onto the road would be “overwhelming and disastrous.” Most of the other written comments and those voiced at the meeting were similar.
County staff recommended approval; however, the Local Planning Agency voted 3-3, thus having no recommendation.
When asked why the owner didn’t want to turn the property into a residential development, Housh Ghovaee, CEO of Northside Engineering, who represented the owner, said the owner wanted to sell the property but the market wasn’t favorable for townhomes. Setting aside a portion of the property for commercial uses was an alternative solution.
In the end, the commission agreed with the neighbors and voted to deny the application.
The neighbors opposing the next case weren’t as influential. In a 5-2 vote, the commission approved a request for a land use change from residential suburban and transportation/utility overlay to residential low and transportation/utility overlay, as well as the development master plan on 9.45 acres zoned RPD on the southwest corner of Belcher Road and Alderman Road in Palm Harbor.
Eggers and Welch voted no. The LPA also voted 5-1 to deny the request. County staff recommended approval.
The applicant, Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc., plans to build a 30-unit single-family development. The property’s current zoning only allowed construction of 24 units. The property is currently vacant.
Neighbors opposed the rezoning because it would increase the number of homes allowed by 25%. They also opposed plans to cut down the “numerous mature trees.” They don’t think the small lot sizes are compatible with the other homes in the area with larger lot sizes. The land abuts the Alderman Rural Residential Overlay, which allows one home per two acres.
The last three requests, including a request to vacate a drainage easement and one to vacate a sewer easement, as well as a petition to vacate a right-of-way to allow rearrangement of platted lots were approved unanimously.
