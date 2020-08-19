Mosquitoes in Pinellas: The COVID connection

Pinellas County hosted a Facebook Live chat on Aug. 7 to talk about mosquitoes. Among the many facts shared by a panel of experts was COVID-19 cannot be transmitted by mosquitoes.
Rachel Janssen, an environmental epidemiologist with the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County, said a recent study by Kansas State University had confirmed that SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, cannot be transmitted to people by mosquitoes. The World Health Organization also has said that mosquitoes cannot transmit the disease and the study supports that statement, she said.
But, there is a connection between COVID-19 and mosquitoes in Pinellas and that involves a big increase in calls to Mosquito Control for service.
Tony Fabrizio, with county marketing and communications, said compared to 2019, there had been a 44% increase in service requests in April, 226% increase in May and 219% in June. He asked the experts if mosquitoes were that much worse this year.
Alissa Berro, Mosquito Control’s outreach specialist, said most years, mosquitoes would be worse this time of year, but the area didn’t have a rainy season at the beginning of summer as it normally does, so the mosquito population didn’t go up.
“In fact, this year mosquitoes have been about average and some months, lower than average,” she said.
However, due to COVID-19, people are staying home a lot more and spending time in their backyards, she said. They’re noticing mosquitoes more, especially the “ankle biters” that breed in containers.
Berro said even though the county hadn’t gotten as much rain as usual, people watering their plants could be creating the same breeding environment. It only takes about a1/4-inch of water, a bottle-cap full, for them to breed.
Glen-Paul Edson, operations manager for Mosquito Control, talked about integrated pest management, which is a multifaceted concept used countywide. It consists of education and outreach, as well as “source reduction,” which involves using larvicide to try to get to mosquitoes at the larval level, and lastly, if needed, Mosquito Control will do “adultaciding” to treat that population.
“We are a very progressive and forward thinking county,” Edson said. “We try to do everything we can at the larval level before they (mosquitoes) are a nuisance and before they become a public health vector.”
While mosquitoes cannot transmit COVID, they can carry a wide range of diseases that can infect humans and animals, Janssen said. In Florida, mosquitoes can transmit West Nile virus, St. Louis encephalitis and Eastern equine encephalitis. In 2016, the state experienced a mosquito-transmitted Zika epidemic as well.
People who are experiencing a problem with mosquitoes can make a service request by calling Mosquito Control at 727-464-7503 or they can visit www.pinellascounty.org/mosquito to fill out an online form.
Edson said a service technician will go to a resident’s house and try to contact the homeowner. All visits take place during the day, he said. He said the technician will try to get as much information as they can about the problem. He said it is helpful if residents can provide a specimen of the mosquito if possible.
The technician will inspect their yard and their neighbors’ yards or nearby breeding spots to try to find the source of the problem.
Berro said 90% of the service requests are for “ankle biters,” or container-breeding mosquitoes. She said the best way to prevent them is to get rid of standing water to keep them from completing their life cycle.
She said they don’t fly very far, so their breeding source is usually close, within about three houses. They also are more active in the daytime.
Residents don’t have to empty containers every time it rains, but they should do so about once a week, she said. In areas where standing water can’t be drained, such as in bromeliad plants, she recommends the use of a larvicide.
Edson said people with ponds can use mosquitofish, aka Gambusia, to help control mosquitoes on their property. He described them as the “perfect mosquito tech.”
“I have about a million that I hired,” he said, adding that they are perfect for the job because their mouths and eyes point upwards so they get the prey above them, which is where mosquito larvae likes to rest.
“They work great,” he said. “We used a lot of them when the housing market crashed and we had a lot of foreclosed homes with abandoned pools. The breed and eat mosquito larvae 24/7.”
Mosquito Control uses them and they provide them to residents that need them.
During the live event, residents were allowed to ask questions. Berro answered one about whether plants, such as citronella, or bat boxes would help control mosquitoes. While she advocates building bat boxes, she says it won’t help much with controlling mosquitoes.
They only get about 1% of their food from mosquitoes and would rather eat larger insects, such as moths of beetles. She said building bat boxes is a great idea, but it won’t appreciably decrease the mosquito population.
As to plants, such as citronella, they are better at controlling bugs that munch on the leaves, such as caterpillars, since the leaves have to be crushed to release the smell that repeal insects.
Instead, she recommends wearing long sleeves and long pants, especially at dusk and dawn, or use repellants recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A list includes products that contain oil of lemon eucalyptus, DEET, picaridin, IR3535, para-menthane-diol and 2-undecanone. Be sure to read the labels and apply as recommended.
Several residents wanted to know why Mosquito Control wasn’t using fogger trucks. Berro said it is better to go after the larvae to prevent them from becoming adults. A helicopter is used to spread larvicide pellets in swampy and marshy areas. They fly low to control where the larvicide is applied, she said.
If adult mosquitoes are prevalent, Mosquito Control will fog only the area where they are found. She said they are legally required to only spot treat as necessary to protect public health. Fog trucks only operate between 2-6 a.m. as part of a very targeted response.
She said fogging won’t prevent container breeders. That’s something everyone needs to help with by getting rid of standing water or applying larvicide. Berro urged residents to spread the word about the importance of getting rid of standing water.
“Even if you do everything right, if your neighbors don’t have this information, they may not know they are also breeding those same mosquitoes,” she said. “They don’t fly far.”
Edson said there are 36 different species of mosquitoes and they all have different breeding habitats. They come in different sizes and colors and feed on different things, such as amphibians or reptiles. Some are avian-biters, meaning they only bite birds.
“Some are all-around general biters, and those are the ones that usually bite us and also are a problem with public health,” he said.
He said some viruses, such as West Nile and Eastern equine encephalitis, require an avian host. He said the general biters will bite an infected bird and then bite a human and that can cause transmission of disease. He said about 14 of the 36 mosquito species are big nuisance problems for public health reasons.
That’s where the sentinel chickens come into play. Edson said the county has about eight chicken coops strategically located throughout the county. He said the unique thing about chickens is that can be bitten by an infected mosquito and not get sick; however, they will produce antibodies.
Mosquito Control takes a small blood sample from the chickens every Monday and gets the results every Friday. If there is an active virus in the area, it would show up in the blood test. They Mosquito Control would know there is a virus transmitting in the bird population. Technicians would then target those areas to treat the adult mosquito population.
“It’s a very important, long-running program,” he said. “It’s very good for telling what kind of virus activity we have. Currently, knock on wood, we have not had any positive chickens so far (this year).”
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.