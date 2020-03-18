The League of Women Voters has a lot to celebrate this year. Not only are local chapters honoring the centennial anniversary of the 19th amendment being passed, giving women the right to vote, but it’s also been 100 years since the organization’s inception on a national level.
It’s no mistake that these two milestones are intertwined, said Linsey Grove, president of the League of Women Voters of the St. Petersburg Area. In 1920, “a lot of the suffragists…basically they realized, hey, we have this entire network of passionate women that just won the right to vote. Now it’s time for us to educate these women.”
Smaller groups of suffragists around the country came together to form local chapters of a bigger, national, nonpartisan political organization, the League of Women Voters, she said. Since then, League members have worked to educate and empower voters and defend democracy throughout the country.
“The league was started to help educate women about voting law and voting processes and now we educate everyone,” said Beth Hovind, vice president, League of Women Voters of North Pinellas County. “This is a good year to remember what we’ve been through. This 100-year celebration recognition is important. It’s only been 100 years our country has given women the right to vote.”
The St. Petersburg Area chapter is one of the largest in the state of Florida with more than 500 members. Since 2016, its membership has grown 400 percent, Grove said.
The North Pinellas chapter has around 150 members and is actively recruiting new members. With all of the interest in the centennial, this is a good year to grow their base, Hovind said.
To celebrate the centennial, both chapters offer a full slate of events.
“It’s an extremely busy year for (the St. Petersburg Area chapter) this year,” Grove said. “We’re working on the census, of course. We have the presidential election this year, and all of our centennial events. It’s much busier than normal. It’s all hands on deck.”
The chapter hosted a centennial bash, the Suffragist Shuffle, celebrating 100 years of the League of Women Voters Feb. 13 at St. Pete Shuffle.
They’ve also partnered with the St. Petersburg alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, “an historically black sorority whose founders were black suffragists” for a series of monthly talks on race and politics, Grove said. Topics include the whitewashing of the suffragist movement, predictions for race and politics in 2021 and how to be a better ally.
“It’s been a really awesome partnership. It’s a real conversation about white privilege and how racism impacts folks every single day,” Grove said.
The conversation comes at an important time in the League’s history, she added. Many of the organization’s early leaders, including founder Carrie Chapman Catt, “were avowed racists, as many suffragists were at the time. The suffrage movement was very complicated. From the national League on down, we’re trying to be very honest about that and our history.”
Throughout the year, the St. Petersburg chapter “is trying to honor some of the suffragists of colors who got pushed back to the end of the parade, who fought for suffrage and didn’t get it,” she said.
The St. Petersburg chapter has also focused on growing its speakers’ bureau. In recent years, they launched an Election and Voter Protection Committee, which has the goal of “educating people about election security,” Grove said. “There are a lot of myths out there about election security. We’re really trying to work in tandem with the Supervisor of Elections to increase voter confidence. The biggest barrier to folks not voting is thinking their vote doesn’t count. Yes, your ballot is safe. There aren’t Russian hackers trying to get into the Pinellas County system.”
Last year, the chapter also started working as poll monitors. LWV volunteers work at polling stations “where there has been an increased amount of provisional ballots or an increased amount of people being turned away,” she said. “We’re troubleshooters and try to figure out why that is happening if they’re being turned away from the polling stations.”
While some events have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the chapter will move forward with its annual meeting via conference and video call Saturday, April 18. A Bowl-a-thon for the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund is scheduled for Sunday, April 26, 12-3 p.m., at Ten Pin Lanes, 1453 Pasadena Ave. S., South Pasadena, and plans are in the works for an Aug. 29 Equal Rights Amendment rally.
For an updated list of events and how to join or support the League of Women Voters of the St. Petersburg Area, visit lwvspa.org.
Hovind said the North Pinellas County chapter will focus on advocating for the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment, which originated in the 1970s but was never passed by the majority of states, including Florida.
“That’s a big part of our agenda this year,” she said.
Their chapter is also focusing efforts on advocating on behalf of Florida felons whose voting rights were restored with the passage of Amendment 4 in 2018. League members have been working to register returning citizens.
Though this amendment passed, these individuals still faced the obstacle of having to pay fines to have their rights restored, Hovind added. “We have a tendency to advocate for any disenfranchised group having a hard time voting at the polls. We believe it is the backdrop of democracy to have every citizen in the country have the right to vote without restriction.”
Other areas of interest for the north county chapter include poverty, environmental advocacy and education.
The chapter hosts its annual meeting Saturday, April 25, 10:30 a.m., at the Countryside Country Club.
For more information and a full calendar of programs and events, visit my.lwv.org/florida/north-pinellas-county.