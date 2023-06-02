Rays, Suncoast to host reading program
ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays and Suncoast Credit Union will once again host the 16th season of Reading with the Rays—Read Your Way to the Ballpark, a program that encourages pre-K to 12th grade students to avoid summer learning loss by reading for 24 hours during the summer months.
Kids can pick up their Reading with the Rays game card at a participating library, or they can download a game card at www.RaysBaseball.com/Reading. Participating libraries track students’ progress and award prizes for reaching certain goals, including two free tickets to a Rays game.
Since the program’s inception in 2007, over 500,000 children across nine area counties have spent more than 2.85 million hours reading over the summer. For more information about the program, visit RaysBaseball.com/Reading.
County Clerk expands messaging-alert program
The Pinellas County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller has expanded a program that sends text messages to alert citizens when fines and fees on their cases are due.
The program will send payment reminders through text messages for payments due on cases and provide ways for customers to pay fines and fees associated with their cases. Text messages will include information to alert citizens of upcoming payments and past-due financial obligations to avoid being referred to a collections agency while saving additional fees on their account balance.
In addition, the Clerk’s office sends hearing reminders for all criminal cases. Text messages with scheduled information such as date, time, and location are sent five days before each hearing.
Citizens can still access case information on the Clerk’s website by visiting www.Mypinellasclerk.gov/View-records.
For all payable civil traffic infractions, make payments online at www.Mypinellasclerk.gov/paynow
More SunRunner buses on the way
The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority Board of Directors have approved the purchase of three additional SunRunner buses.
The 40-foot hybrid electric buses will help meet capacity needs during busy periods by allowing buses to run every 15 minutes during the day.
“As the ridership numbers show, the SunRunner is our most popular route and with these new buses we will be able to move more people in fast and convenient way,” said Brad Miller, chief executive officer of PSTA.
More than 115,000 people used the SunRunner in March. The service has had more than 635,000 riders since its launch.
The buses are scheduled to arrive by spring 2024.
The SunRunner is free through Oct. 31.
Fertilizer restrictions set
Pinellas County’s rainy-season fertilizer restrictions are in effect as of June 1.
They will last through Sept. 30.
Regulations prohibit the sale or application of lawn and landscape fertilizers containing nitrogen or phosphorus during that timeframe. Phosphorus cannot be used at any time of the year unless a soil test confirms it is needed. Also, fertilizer can never be applied within 10 feet of the top of a slope leading to a seawall, wetland, or waterbody.
Pinellas County regulates landscape maintenance practices all year, both for property owners who take care of their own lawns and for professionals.
The intent of the restrictions is to prevent fertilizer runoff and yard waste from harming lakes, ponds, rivers, Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico and from leaching into groundwater. Excess nitrogen and phosphorus can cause harmful algae blooms that lower oxygen levels and lead to fish kills.
County sponsors HOPE Expo
ST. PETERSBURG — The Housing Finance Authority will sponsor its annual HOPE Expo for prospective homebuyers on June 10. Registration closes June 1.
The all-day event will feature a workshop to obtain the certificate need for many down payment assistance programs. Classes will be taught in English and Spanish, and lunch will be provided.
The event will be held at the Raymond James Financial Center, 880 Carillon Parkway, Tower 4, St. Petersburg. The exhibit hall opens at 8:15 a.m. and the workshop starts at 9:00 a.m.
For more information, contact Karmen Lemberg at 727-223-6419 or Linda Kemp at 727-567-2568.