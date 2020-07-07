PSTA transitioning to new Care Ride provider, exploring mobility options

ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority Board of Directors unanimously approved a contract amendment with the provider of Care Ride with new rates effective July 1.
Care Ride provides ambulatory and wheelchair service to PSTA’s DART customers. The demand response transportation services are for people who because of their disability are unable to safely and independently ride the bus. DART service meets the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
CEO Brad Miller announced during the May meeting that BayCare Health, the majority owner of Care Ride, was selling the service.
On June 24, the board was informed that BayCare now wanted to either increase the contract term by five or 10 years to help them cover the cost of new equipment and find a way to increase payment to them by $750,000, or Bay Care would give 120 day notice to exit the contract.
The current contract is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2021.
Staff recommended that the board approve an agreement to waive late fees unless on-time performance goes below 85%. In addition, PSTA would start the per ride rate increase scheduled on rides from Oct. 1 to be effective July 1 and increase the ambulatory rate 3% also effective July 1.
The agreement means the contract would end June 30, 2021.
The fiscal impact on this year’s budget is estimated to be $70,600 and $44,800 for FY 2021, assuming ridership returns to normal next year. The DART budget is anticipated to be about $1.3 million under budget in FY 2020.
Miller said the agreement allowed PSTA time to transition to a new provider and give that provider time to find a facility, get adequate vehicles and find drivers, which he said was a challenge due to COVID-19.
He said it was also important that employees and riders feel comfortable and that there was a smooth transition.
Mobility program and ADA eligibility
Miller said PSTA staff also had been working on a new mobility program and had been working with Christian T. Kent Transit Management Consulting and The Delta Services Group since October 2019 to transform its Americans with Disabilities Act eligibility process.
The process includes phone interviews to determine each customer’s mobility needs.
Miller said PSTA would be the first in the country to use a “full-blown approach” to mobility using all kinds of transportation while evaluating what is the best mode for everybody.
He said plans call for restructuring the DART/Transportation Disadvantage Department (Mobility Department) with as a redesigned application process for all mobility options, such as Mobility on Demand, TD Late Shift, Direct Connect, Health Hop and others.
The new eligibility process is set to begin July 2020 for new DART/ADA applicants.
The cost for the consultant to design the new process is not to exceed $58,000.
The board also approved a two-year contract with three one-year options for mobility on demand with Lyft, Uber and Bay Area Metro for a total not to exceed $12,100. The approval gives Miller the authority to exercise the three one-year options.
However, the contract with Lyft was not yet finalized.
The services would supplement existing transportation services and provide a multimodal approach to its fixed route network, to increase options for its disadvantages and disabled riders and to provide better options for riders.
Fiscal year 2021 budget
Debbie Leous, chief financial officer, provided highlights of the proposed $87.2 million budget for fiscal year 2021.
Leous said passenger fare revenues are expected to return to “more normal” levels next year with less impact from COVID-19. In addition, property values are up and property tax revenues to PSTA are increasing $4.2 million.
In terms of expenditures, salaries are increasing $1 million and the budget includes a new superintendent of fleet technology for the Fleet Maintenance division. It also includes negotiated wage increases with union employees, as well as a 3% merit-based pay increases for administrative staff. Fringe benefits are increasing $620,000.
The capital budget is $69,496,971 and includes money for 20 new trolleys and four electric buses, as well as a charging area for those buses.
It includes money for bus rapid transit, an autonomous vehicle pilot in downtown St. Petersburg, a transit oriented development study, ADA travel training, mobility on demand software, software upgrades, hardware upgrades and, if funded, the Clearwater intermodal terminal.
Leous said FY 2020 would have a budget surplus, thanks to CARES Act funding, despite a projected $4.8 million loss in passenger fares. In addition, operating expenses had been reduced.
The fiscal year budgeted operating deficit is $1.7 million. CARES Act funding in FY 2020 is expected to be $10.3 million.
PSTA received nearly $40.4 million in CARES Act funds with will be used for operating or capital expenses in FY 2020, 2021 and 2022. Leous said reimbursements would also be coming from FEMA, but would likely take three-five years to receive.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.