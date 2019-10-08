Sheriff’s Office awarded contract for pedestrian, bicycle safety

LARGO — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has received a $40,800 contract from the Florida Department of Transportation for a High Visibility Enforcement Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Project.
Pinellas County deputies will be conducting on-the-street high visibility education and enforcement details from Monday, Oct. 14, through Friday, May 15, 2020, that will stress the importance of pedestrian and bicycle safety.
The details are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation’s focus initiative to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety.
The purpose of the project is to educate and enforce safe pedestrian, bicyclist and driver behavior in designated hot spot areas in an effort to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities involving pedestrians and bicyclists.
The operation will include the distribution of educational materials, as well as the issuance of warnings and/or citations to pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists in accordance with Florida Statutes.
Assigned deputies will conduct high visibility patrol details at five different pre-designated “hot spots”, over an eight-month period.
The five different “hot spot” locations include:
• U.S. 19 (State Road 580 to Via Granada)
• Tampa Road (Meadow Lane to Lake Valencia Boulevard)
• Pasadena Avenue (Park Street South to Shore Drive)
• Gulf Boulevard (71st Avenue South to Punta Vista Drive)
• Gulf Boulevard (147th Street to John’s Pass Bridge)