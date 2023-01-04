Sign-up open for group wedding
Couples looking for a memorable experience on the most romantic day of the year can register for the Pinellas Clerk's 17th Annual Valentine's Day group wedding ceremony at the Florida Botanical Gardens.
The Clerk will officiate two wedding ceremonies for 30 couples tying the knot for the first time and 30 couples looking to renew their vows during a group wedding ceremony.
Couples must register online at https://pinellasclerkvalentineswedding.eventbrite.com no later than Friday, Feb. 3. Registration will be on a first-come first-served basis.
To participate in the wedding ceremony, couples must complete their marriage applications by Friday, Feb. 10. The $30 wedding ceremony fee has been waived, but standard fees for marriage licenses will still apply.
The ceremony for vow renewals will take place at 1:30 p.m. The ceremony for new marriages will occur at 2 p.m.
The ceremonies will be livestreamed on the Clerk’s YouTube channel. The Clerk’s office will also provide wedding photography and couples can select from several package options using the Eventbrite registration link and have them mailed following the ceremony.
Auditor committee seeks applicants
Applications are due by 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, for persons interested in serving on the Pinellas County Auditor Selection Committee.
The committee assists in selecting an auditor to conduct the annual financial audit.
Individuals selected will undergo a 2-hour training session and four hours in evaluating written proposals.
The committee is anticipated to meet in late February or early March 2023. Once an auditor is selected and the county successfully negotiates a contract, the committee may be dissolved.
To apply for the committee, visit https://pinellas.gov/boards-councils-and-committees/.