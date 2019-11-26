Pinellas County’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in October was 2.6%, down slightly from 2.7% in September and 3% in October 2018, according to the latest report from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
The county’s labor force was nearly the same as September, showing an increase of only 91 people to total 507,813. Compared to October 2018, the labor force increased by 10,509.
The number of unemployed decreased to 13,455, compared to 13,796 in September and 13,959 in October 2018.
The unemployment rate in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan statistical area remained steady, coming in at 2.9% in September and October. The MSA’s rate in October 2018 was 3.2%.
The state’s rate fell slightly, going from 3% in September to 2.9% in October, which is down from 3.2% reported last year. The national rate followed the same trend as the local MSA, coming in at 3.3% in September and October, which is down from 3.5% in October 2018.
All but one of the state’s metro areas had over-the-year-job gains. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford had the largest gain, 44,900 new jobs. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater came in second with 34,800 new jobs and Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall added 23,600 new jobs, the third largest number.
Panama City was the metro area with job losses, down 500 over the year.
The local MSA tied with five others for the rank of No. 11. Homosassa Springs MSA and Sebring MSA tied for No. 1 with an unemployment rate of 4.1%. Crestview-Fort Walton Beacon-Destin MSA ranked No. 24 with a rate of 2.3%.
Pinellas tied with three other counties for the rank of No. 60 among the state’s 67 counties. Among the other counties in the local MSA, Hillsborough tied with five others for the rank of No. 46 with an unemployment rate of 2.8%. Pasco tied with three other counties for the rank of No. 22 with a rate of 3.2%. Hernando County, which typically has the highest unemployment rate in the local MSA, tied with Gadsden County for the rank of No. 6 with an unemployment rate of 3.8%.
Hendry County ranked No. 1 with the highest unemployment rate in the state, 5.8%, and Monroe County ranked No. 67 with the lowest rate, 2%.
