Northside Hospital host COVID-19 vaccine clinic
ST. PETERSBURG — Northside Hospital is hosting COVID-19 first, second and booster vaccine clinics for all residents age 18 and older. No appointment is necessary. Vaccine card not required but preferred.
Northside says it has all three COVID vaccine products, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson& Johnson available.
Clinics are scheduled on Tuesday, Feb. 15 and Thursday, Feb. 17, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at Northside Hospital Conference Room B, 6000 49th St. N., St. Petersburg.
Ambulance membership enrollment still open
Enrollment applications are still available for the 2022 Sunstar FirstCare Ambulance Membership. Enroll now to receive financial help with out-of-pocket expenses for ambulance transportation through March 2023.
The estimated average cost of a single ambulance transport is $796. Annual membership fees for the Sunstar FirstCare Ambulance Membership plan are $83 for a Single Membership and $125 for a Family Membership. Membership covers 100% of expenses associated with deductibles and co-payments and 50% of medically necessary trips denied by insurance. Uninsured members receive a 20% discount on medically necessary ambulance transportation.
In 2020, the membership plan saved residents an average of $180 per transport.
The Family Membership covers individuals who reside in the same household related by blood, adoption, marriage or registered domestic partnership.
The Sunstar FirstCare Ambulance Membership is not an insurance plan. It is a Pinellas County Government program that works with an individual’s insurance company to minimize out-of-pocket ambulance expenses.
For more information and detailed plan coverage, call 727-582-2008 or visit www.pinellas.gov/membership.
Forward Pinellas calls for new committee members
Forward Pinellas Citizens Advisory Committee and the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee are looking for enthusiastic, diverse and knowledgeable volunteers to serve in a role to provide direction on issues, plans and policies that create a safer, more equitable, accessible Pinellas County.
Committee volunteers reflect different geographic areas and demographics with diverse knowledge and expertise who will work alongside professionals from various state and local governments to make recommendations to the Forward Pinellas Board.
Forward Pinellas is currently looking for volunteers to fill the following open seats:
Citizens Advisory Committee:
• One representative for the St. Petersburg Area
• Two representatives for the Beach Communities
• Three at-large representatives that can reside anywhere in Pinellas County
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee:
• One representative for the St. Petersburg Area
• Two representatives for the Pinellas Park – Mid-County Area
• One representative for the Clearwater Are
• One representative for the Largo Area
• One representative for the Beach Communities
• Two at-large representatives that can reside anywhere in Pinellas County
Residents interested in becoming an advocate for the residents of Pinellas by serving on the CAC or BPAC are encouraged to fill out the online application here: bit.ly/applypinellas
Applications are being accepted through Feb. 11.
Applicants must be residents of Pinellas County and commit to physically attend monthly meetings in-person. This CAC typically meets on the fourth Thursday of each month from 7-9 p.m. in downtown Clearwater. The BPAC usually meets on the third Monday of each month from 8:30-10:30 a.m. in downtown Clearwater. Representatives of each committee serve a maximum of two four-year terms.
All applications received by the deadline will be reviewed by staff and recommendations approved by the Forward Pinellas Board. Applicants can download a fillable PDF form found at www.forwardpinellas.org/apply and submit by email to info@forwardpinellas.org, or fax or mail.
For more information about the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, including members and meeting information, visit www.forwardpinellas.org/bpac
For more information about the Citizens Advisory Committee, including members and meeting information, visit www.forwardpinellas.org/cac
For more information about Forward Pinellas, visit www.ForwardPinellas.org
Pinellas County Housing Finance Authority vacancy announced
Pinellas County is now accepting applications to fill one appointment on the Pinellas County Housing Finance Authority for a term of four years to begin April 1.
Applications due by 3 p.m. on Feb. 14.
The mission of the Housing Finance Authority is to assure that financing for affordable housing remains available to residents of Pinellas County. This is accomplished through the issuance of single-family and multi-family bonds and programs that support housing needs in the community. Applicants with multifaceted work experiences are strongly desired and should have experience with affordable housing. Applicants must be registered to vote in Pinellas County.
This is a working board, and the authority is seeking members who can dedicate the time to attend monthly meetings consistently. Meetings of the authority are held, usually, on the first Wednesday of each month at 3 p.m. Board positions are unpaid and voluntary.
Housing Finance Authority board members also serve on the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, which meets three to five times per year. The committee is tasked with the evaluation of established county policies and procedures, ordinances, land development regulations and comprehensive plan to provide recommendations to county commissioners to facilitate affordable housing.
For mandatory applications and a full description of the powers and responsibilities of the Authority, visit www.pinellascounty.org/boards. Applications must be received no later than 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14. County commissioners will review all applications and make a selection at an upcoming meeting.
Note: All materials submitted to Pinellas County government are subject to the public records law of the state of Florida.
Groundwater wellfields permit renewed for 10 years
CLEARWATER —Southwest Florida Water Management District recently renewed Tampa Bay Water’s Consolidated Water Use Permit for the region's groundwater wellfields for another 10 years, confirming the sustainability of the region’s water supply.
The permit was renewed at its current rate of 90 million gallons per day (mgd) annual average.
“Over 20 years ago, we said we would create a diversified water supply network that balances the needs of the environment with the needs of the community,” said Chuck Carden, Tampa Bay Water’s general manager. “This renewal shows we accomplished what we said we would do, and that groundwater can be withdrawn in an environmentally sound manner.”
When Tampa Bay Water was formed in 1998, the member governments that created the new utility sold their wellfields to Tampa Bay Water to create a single water supply network, and the individual permits for the 11 wellfields in northern Tampa Bay were combined into the consolidated permit.
The purchase ended the decades long “water wars” by eliminating economic competition among the member governments and creating a truly regional utility.
The district lowered Tampa Bay Water’s permitted amount for these wellfields from their individual permitted total of 191 mgd to the consolidated average of 90 mgd. In exchange, the district co-funded the capital costs of developing alternative water supplies, including desalinated seawater and surface water. This enabled Tampa Bay Water to reduce its reliance on groundwater resulting in the environmental health of lakes, wetlands and other surface water bodies across the northern Tampa Bay recovering.
Tampa Bay Water monitors and evaluates the environment in and around regional wellfields using methodologies established in cooperation with the district. Tampa Bay Water developed a multi-year recovery assessment of environmental health and the effects of wellfield pumping reductions — the first of its kind performed in the state at a regional scale. A total of 1,360 lakes and wetlands were studied through this evaluation that proves wetlands and lakes have recovered to their fullest extent and most aquifer levels in the area are at their highest in more than 40 years.
“The success of the region’s environmental recovery is a testament to what government agencies can do when we work together, and together we will continue to be good stewards of our environment for future generations,” Carden said.
Tampa Bay Water is the largest wholesale water supplier in Florida, providing high-quality drinking water to its members, who in turn, supply water to more than 2.5 million residents of the Tampa Bay area. Tampa Bay Water member governments include Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties and the cities of New Port Richey, St. Petersburg and Tampa. To learn more, visit tampabaywater.org.