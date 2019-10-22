LARGO — A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. will be at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Monday-Thursday, Nov. 4-7, to examine all aspects of the office’s policies and procedures, administration, operations and support services for the purpose of re-accreditation.
The inspection is part of the agency's voluntary commitment to maintain national accreditation, which is a highly recognized achievement and acknowledgement of professional excellence.
As part of the on-site assessment, agency members and citizens are invited to offer comments at a public session on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 5 p.m., at the Sheriff's Administration Building, 10750 Ulmerton Road in Largo.
Persons who cannot attend the public session may still provide comments to the assessment team on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 3-5 p.m., by calling 727-582-5989.
Appearances as well as telephone comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office ability to comply with CALEA standards.
A copy of the standards is available for review at the sheriff's office Policy Development and Accreditation Division, 10750 Ulmerton Road, Largo. For more information, call Lt. Stacey Barrentine, accreditation manager, at 727-582-6391.
Citizens who wish to submit written comments can mail them to Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Inc., 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office must comply with 402 applicable standards to maintain its national accreditation status. Accreditation is for four years, during which the agency must submit annual reports attesting continued compliance with those standards under which it was accredited.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office was first accredited in 1988 and has continuously maintained its national status. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office was among the first in the nation to earn the Triple Crown Award for being nationally accredited in law enforcement, corrections and inmate health care.
For more information on the on-site inspection, call the Public Information Office at 727-582-6221.