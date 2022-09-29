Tampa International Airport will resume commercial operations Friday at 10 a.m.
Airport maintenance and operations staff inspected the airfield and facilities this morning and determined TPA did not sustain any serious damage during the storm.
Friday’s reopening for departing and arriving flights will give the airport and its partners such as the FAA, the TSA, airlines, and others time to take necessary steps for the safe resumption of business. Among them, bringing back aircraft that had to be removed ahead of the hurricane, as well as required staff.
Parking facilities, the Rental Car Center, and TSA Security Checkpoints will be open Friday morning to serve departing passengers who arrive early for their flights. With high passenger volumes expected, passengers are urged to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their scheduled departure.
"We feel very lucky to have come out on the other side of this largely unscathed and are eager to restart operations after such a fraught and anxious week," Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano said in a news release. "We can now continue serving as an important resource for our travelers and community, and begin helping our fellow Floridians in their time of need."
Passengers should check with their airlines for the latest information on flight status, as TPA operates and maintains the airport but does not determine airline schedules. The airport remains closed today in preparation for Friday's reopening.