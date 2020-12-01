The Pinellas County Homeless Leadership Alliance and Learning Empowered, formerly known as United Methodist Cooperative, will open cold weather shelters tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 1. The National Weather Service forecasts low temperatures of near 40 degrees in Pinellas County early Wednesday.
Most of the shelters will open between 6 to 6:30 p.m. and accept guests all night. They will close at 6 a.m. (Shelters with different hours are noted below.) Guests will be provided a warm, safe place to spend the night. They will be advised if the shelters will be open additional nights.
The following shelters will be available to adults:
• Dr. Martin Luther King Neighborhood Center, 1201 Douglas Ave., Clearwater. Capacity: 50-60
Note: this is a one-time only shelter location for Clearwater. Hours are 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
St. Petersburg
• Northwest Presbyterian Church, 6330 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-544-4551. Capacity: 50
• Salvation Army, 1400 Fourth Street S., St. Petersburg. 727-822-4954. Capacity: 25. Hours are 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
• The Turning Point, 1810 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 727-823-7811. Capacity: 12
• Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park, 7790 61st St. N., Pinellas Park. 727-547-5437. Capacity: 50.
• Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs, 111 W. Lime St., Tarpon Springs. 727-937-6837. Capacity: 30-35
• Families with children will be placed in family shelters on cold nights, if space is available. Families should call 2-1-1, Tampa Bay Cares, Inc., for information about family shelters.