Work prompts Fourth Street closures
ST. PETERSBURG — Sections of Fourth Street have been closed as the road undergoes repairs and safety improvements. While work is being performed, there will be temporary lane closures and pedestrian and bicycle detours, the Florida Dept. of Transportation said in a press release.
The project will construct curb bulb-outs at 10 intersections along Fourth Street between Fifth Avenue North and Fifth Avenue South to improve pedestrian safety.
The work will also include milling and resurfacing, sidewalk, drainage improvements, pedestrian signals, signing and pavement marking. Construction is expected to complete in early 2024.
Tree collection offered for free
ST. PETERSBURG — The city of St. Petersburg will collect live Christmas trees for free during a one-time, city-wide collection event starting on Saturday, Jan. 14.
To get your live Christmas tree collected (no artificial trees):
• Remove all lights, ornaments, garland, tree stands, plastic tree disposal bags and other decorations. Strands of Christmas lights can get tangled in recycling machines and cause significant equipment damage.
• Place the tree out for collection before 7 a.m. on Jan. 14 in the same location where trash is usually collected. Do not place the tree inside trash or recycling containers or lean the tree against electrical poles, trash containersor water meters.
• The citywide collection could take up to four weeks. After Feb. 6, those who missed the collection event can request a special pickup of their Christmas tree by submitting a request at stpete.org/service or by calling the Sanitation Department at 727-893-7398 during normal business hours.
Collected trees will be turned into mulch, which is free to residents at the city's brush sites.
Customers can also drop trees off at one of the city's brush sites, which are open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., seven days a week. Residents should bring a photo ID and water bill for proof of residency.
Residents of apartments and condos should check with property managers on proper disposal of Christmas trees.
Home Watch reaccredited
ST. PETERSBURG — Good Life Home Watch has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the ninth year.
Owner Jennifer Frost has been in business for more than 10 years; she was one of the first Home Watch companies accredited by the NHWA in the Tampa Bay area.
The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada.
Good Life Home Watch serves St. Petersburg and the surrounding areas.
Insurance business expands
ST. PETERSBURG — Sydney Brady has been named manager of the second franchise of the Brightway Insurance, the Craig Agency.
She previously managed the original franchise on Fourth Street N.
In her new position, Brady will serve as the Designated Agency Principal.
The company is owned by Chris Craig and his father, Dr. Joe Craig, a dentist, who opened the first store three years ago.
Council swears in chair, vice-chair
ST. PETERSBURG — St. Petersburg City Council swore in a new council chair and vice-chair on Jan. 5, with Brandi Gabbard of District 2 as Council Chair and Deborah Figgs-Sanders of District 5 as Vice-Chair.
The positions are one-year appointments.
Gabbard served for over a decade in leadership roles with the state, local and national real estate associations. Most notably, she was president of the board of the Pinellas Realtor Organization in 2014 and was awarded Realtor of the Year in 2015. Gabbard was first elected to St. Petersburg City Council in November 2017 and is currently serving her second term, which expires in January 2027.
Figgs-Sanders has decades of expertise and experience in both corporate and non-profit settings. She was elected to St. Petersburg City Council in November 2019 and is serving her first term, which expires in January 2025.
