ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays are staging their first Fan Fest since 2020, with the Feb. 18 event at Tropicana Field including autograph sessions, entertainment, a charity yard sale of team items, and more.
Fan Fest will be open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., with season members getting access at 10 a.m.
Admission is free, but a mobile ticket is required, available via the MLB Ballpark app or raysbaseball.com/FanFest. Parking at Tropicana Field in Lots 6 and 7 also is free.
All Rays players and coaches are expected at the event.
Among the highlights:
• Free autographs from former and current big-league players and coaches.
• Autographs from select Rays players — Randy Arozarena, Pete Fairbanks, Tyler Glasnow, Brandon Lowe, Manuel Margot, Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen and Jeffrey Springs — require paid passes, with the proceeds going to the Rays Baseball Foundation. Wander Franco is expected to be added to this list.
Autographs are $30 for each player for season members, who can buy them Monday at 10 a.m.; and $40 for other fans, available via the Ballpark app or team website. Subscribers to the Rays Insider newsletter can buy them Monday at 2 p.m.; sales to the general public start Tuesday at 10 a.m.
• The Yard Sale will feature unique team-related items from the past and present priced at $5. Another area, the Clubhouse Corner, will offer game-used jerseys, helmets and bats, along with autographed memorabilia. All proceeds go to the team foundation.
• Lowe and his wife, Madison, will conduct a baseball and softball clinic as part of their Lowe’s Legends program, which they created “to provide special experiences and inspiration for underrepresented youth baseball and softball players.”
• Merchandise tied to the team’s 25th anniversary season celebration will be available for the first time.
• There will be tailgate style games and on-stage programming and entertainment.
• There also will be a soccer presence, as Rowdies head coach Neill Collins and head of soccer operations Nico Castillo will host sessions in the Republic Bank Draft Room to discuss the upcoming season.
• The Rays and Rowdies Sustainability Committee will hold an E-Waste Drive from 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m. near the Lot 7 entrance.
• The team website’s initial list of players attending also includes: Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Garrett Cleavinger, Zach Eflin, Colin Poche, Christian Bethancourt, Josh Lowe, Francisco Mejia, Isaac Paredes, Harold Ramirez, Jose Siri and Taylor Walls.
For more information, see raysbaseball.com/FanFest.