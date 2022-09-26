LARGO — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference at the Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center on Ulmerton Road in Largo on Monday, Sept. 26, to update Floridians on Hurricane Ian.
The late September storm is expected to gain strength and become a category 4 hurricane after it clears Cuba and emerges in open Gulf of Mexico waters on Tuesday, where Ian is then projected to turn east and make landfall somewhere between the panhandle and southwest Florida.
According to DeSantis, as of 2 p.m., Hurricane Ian was roughly 375 miles south of Key West moving north by northwest at 14 miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour. The governor said as the storm moves into the Gulf, “it is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane,” noting, “we will see, on the Gulf Coast of Florida, heavy rains, strong winds, flash flooding, storm surge and perhaps isolated tornado activity, and that is true regardless of the precise track that this takes.”
Gov. DeSantis added that “even if the track is off the coast of Tampa-St. Pete,” Pinellas County residents can expect to see “a lot, a lot of water and a lot, a lot of flooding,” and he urged residents to follow local weather reports and have a plan to evacuate, or stay, in place.
“Please be prepared because this is a very big storm,” he said. “You are now seeing local county governments issuing evacuation orders and what we’re telling people is please be listening to what your local emergency management officials are directing. There’s going to be a lot of places on (Florida’s) West Coast that are going to be very vulnerable to the effects of this storm, and it's going to be in your best interests to heed those warnings.”
The governor, who was joined on the dais by several Pinellas County officials, directed residents to several websites, including FLORIDADISASTER.ORG/PLANPREPARE to help find your evacuation zone as well as FLDOE.ORG/STORMINFO for school closure updates, and he said the state is prepared to handle the aftermath of what is sure to be a very damaging storm, noting 5,000 Florida National Guardsmen have been activated, 25,000 linemen are “ready to go” to help restore power and 300 ambulances have been deployed for special needs evacuation. “Take the proper precautions, but don’t panic and don’t do anything rash,” DeSantis said, adding “safety is paramount” when it comes to surviving the storm. “There will be damage. But we want to get through this safe and secure.”