The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Dec. 31 that more than $79 million would be awarded through the Family Self-Sufficiency program to selected public housing agencies across the nation.
The Pinellas County Housing Authority has been awarded $118,000 to continue its FSS program which links FSS participants with local community organizations that provide training, skill workshops for employment, and employment opportunities.
Through the FSS program, participants become gainfully employed and more financially stable and independent. Over the course of a five-year contract, participants are expected to remain employed while an escrow account accumulates funds based on progress and earned income.
After successfully completing the five-year contract, participants can then use that money to repay debt, pay for education, or put a down payment on a home.
Studies conducted by HUD have proven both the effectiveness of FSS programs and the increased financial stability of residents who complete the five-year contract.