Pinellas names two new department heads

Pinellas County has named Chris Rose as its new Office of Management and Budget director and Dr. Cynthia Johnson, Ph.D., has been named as new director of Economic Development.
Rose assumed his new responsibilities Sept. 7, as longtime director Bill Berger concludes his 9-year tenure in the role. Johnson assumed her new responsibilities Sept. 7, filling a position that became available when the former director Mike Meidel retired earlier this year.
County Administrator Barry Burton introduced Rose to the County Commission during a Sept. 9 meeting.
“I am fortunate to be joining a great team of public servants at Pinellas County,” Rose said in a press release. “I’m excited to begin working with our staff and partners to continue providing the best and most efficient budgeting and strategic services.”
Rose brings 22 years of experience in local government in South Florida. He served as director of Management and Budget for the city of Miami for eight years. Before that, Rose worked for Miami Dade County for 15 years as a budget analyst, capital budget coordinator, assistant director of Solid Waste and assistant director of Public Works and Waste Management Department.
Rose will work alongside Berger for several weeks to ensure a smooth transition into Fiscal Year 2022. Final county budget hearings are set for Sept. 21, ahead of the new fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.
“Chris brings a solid budget background and proven leadership skills to the county,” Burton said. “I am very proud of the success Bill and his award-winning team have achieved in managing our budget process all these years, and look forward to Chris’ future contributions to our data-driven budget management strategies.”
Rose has a master's degree in Public Administration from Florida State University and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Wheaton College. He is a member of the International City County Management Association and the Government Finance Officers Association.
Burton praised Johnson’s skills when he announced her promotion during the Sept. 9 meeting.
“I am both humbled and honored to lead the dynamic and talented team of professionals at Pinellas County Economic Development,” Johnson said in a press release. “Together, we will advance our global competitiveness by continuing to grow a strong and diverse economy, talented workforce and resilient communities.”
A veteran member of the department since 2000, Johnson brings two decades of leadership experience in economic development, stakeholder engagement and business growth. In her more recent role as director of the department’s Office of Small Business & Supplier Diversity, she redesigned the Small Business Enterprise Program and exponentially increased local vendor participation. In her co-role as director of the Florida Small Business Development Office in Pinellas since 2010, she directed all small business services including retention, increased capital investment, and expansion and diversification opportunities.
Johnson has also played a pivotal role in building trusted relationships among municipal economic development partners.
“Cynthia’s extensive experience, passion for public service and success at strengthening relationships in our community are proven assets to our Economic Development department,” Burton said. “I look forward to her leadership as we continue to expand our economic development presence across the Tampa Bay region and beyond.”
Johnson holds a doctorate in Educational Leadership and master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University. She also holds a Diversity & Inclusion Certification from Cornell University.