Pinellas County Tax Collector Charles Thomas has announced that 2020 property tax payments are now being accepted at all tax collector offices. Overall, there are 495,029 accounts, totaling nearly $1.9 billion on the 2020 tax roll.
Property tax bills were mailed on Oct. 30. In addition, the Tax Collector's Office emailed 28,080 bills on Nov. 2 to property owners who signed up for electronic billing.
Bills can be viewed online now at https://taxcollect.com/property-tax-disclaimer. They are searchable by the owner name, address, and account or parcel number.
Customers are strongly encouraged to pay their bill online. They can avoid extra fees by selecting the eCheck payment option.
The office currently requires an appointment for all services. However, customers only making tax payments will be accepted on a walk-in basis. Property owners should let the security guards know they are visiting for property tax payment purposes only to ensure they are assisted accordingly.
Payments can also be placed in a drop box found outside most offices. For location details, visit https://taxcollect.com/contact-us/.
Paying property taxes early has its perks. Bills paid in November receive a 4% discount. The discount drops to 3% in December, 2% in January, and 1% in February. There is no discount for March payments. Property taxes must be paid in full by April 1 to avoid late fees.
November is one of the busiest months at the Tax Collector's Office, both in person and on the phone. Property owners are encouraged to visit the Tax Collector's website at https://taxcollect.com/tax-faqs/ for answers to frequently asked questions.
The Pinellas County Tax Collector's Office does not set property tax rates and does not decide how much homeowners are billed. Rather, the office is responsible for collecting property taxes and distributing the correct portions to all 56 local taxing authorities, including the School Board, Board of County Commissioners, cities, libraries, and more. Taxing authorities use these tax dollars to fund their budgets to provide services and programs.
For more information about property taxes, visit https://taxcollect.com/property-taxes-home/.