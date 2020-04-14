It’s been more than a month since Americans received an invitation to respond to the 2020 Census.
The Census Bureau reported on April 8 that about 46% of households had already responded to their invitation.
Those who have not responded will be receiving a paper questionnaire in the mail soon, the bureau said.
“If you’re among the nearly half of all nation’s households that have responded already, thank you,” said Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham in an April 8 press release. “It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online at 2020census.gov, over the phone or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker.”
Dillingham also pointed out that completing the census is “something everyone can do while practicing social distancing at home to make a difference today, tomorrow and the next 10 years.”
Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch is the chair of the county’s Complete Count Committee. The committee and its subcommittees have been working for more than a year to educate and prepare Pinellas to respond to the census.
But that was before the coronavirus took everyone’s attention, which Welch understands.
“COVID-19 is rightfully the focus of our community and nation,” he said.
Still, it is vitally important that everyone make time to fill out the questionnaire online, by phone or by mail.
The census determines the state’s political representation in Congress and how billions of dollars in federal funding will be distributed over the next 10 years. Population numbers count. If Pinellas County residents don’t participate, it could mean the loss of millions of dollars for health care, education, highways and other federally funded programs.
“Long after we have defeated the coronavirus, the census will determine funding for critical services in our community,” Welch said. “It’s important that we’re all counted to ensure that Pinellas receives our fair share of federal resources and representation.”
When planning for the census, Pinellas had identified places for those without internet access to go to complete their questionnaire online. With Pinellas County Schools going to distance learning, many households were able to get a free internet connection thus increasing availability for households to participate in the census online.
However, there is a list available for those who need access to a computer and other resources at www.pinellascounty.org/census2020.
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. Responding to the census is required by law.
According to Dillingham, census takers will follow up with all households that do not respond. The more households that respond on their own will minimize the need for a census taker to follow up and visit homes in person later this year.
Many of the Census Bureau’s deadlines have been delayed due to COVID-19; however, the Dec. 31 date apportionment counts must be delivered to the president has not, nor has the deadline to deliver redistricting counts to the states by April 1.
Welch isn’t sure those deadlines shouldn’t be changed.
“I think that the unprecedented economic, community, social disruption caused by COVID-19 does warrant an extension of the deadline, if necessary,” he said.
For more information, visit 2020census.gov.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.