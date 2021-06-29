Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday set for July 1-7

Consumers can purchase qualifying recreation and outdoor supplies and admissions to entertainment and cultural events exempt from tax during the Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday, which begins Thursday, July 1 and extends through Wednesday, July 7.
“After a very trying year, we could all use a chance to unwind,” said Jim Zingale, executive director of the Florida Department of Revenue. “This sales tax holiday helps consumers save money while enjoying some well-deserved recreation, whether it’s a trip to the beach, attending a concert or festival, or just spending an afternoon fishing.”
Tax-free items include the following events scheduled from July 1 through December 31, 2021:
• Live music events;
• Live sporting events;
• Movies at the movie theater;
• Entry to a museum, including any annual passes;
• Entry to a state park, including any annual passes;
• Entry to a ballet, play, or musical theatre performance;
• Season tickets for ballets, plays, music events, or musical theatre performances;
• Entry to a fair, festival, or cultural event; or
• Access or use of private and/or membership clubs providing physical fitness facilities.
The holiday also includes tax-free purchases on Florida-related recreational supplies including boating and water activity, camping, fishing, general outdoor supplies and sports equipment.
The criteria for tax-free savings on boating and water activities include:
• The first $75 on the price of life jackets and coolers;
• The first $50 on the price of safety flares;
• The first $150 on the price of water skis, wakeboards, kneeboards, and recreational inflatable water tubes;
• The first $300 on the price of paddleboards and surfboards;
• The first $500 on the price of canoes and kayaks;
• The first $75 on the price of paddles and oars; and
• The first $25 on the price of snorkels, goggles, and swimming masks.
Floridians may also enjoy tax-free purchases on the following camping supplies:
• The first $200 on the price of purchase of tents;
• The first $50 on the price of sleeping bags, portable hammocks, camping stoves, and collapsible camping chairs; and
• The first $30 on the price of camping lanterns and flashlights.
Florida shoppers more interested in fishing can find savings on:
• The first $75 on the price of individual rods and reels; or
• The first $150 on the price of a set of rods and reels;
• The first $30 on the price of tackle boxes or bags; and
• The first $5 on the price of individual bait or fishing tackle; or
• The first $10 on the price of multiple bait and tackle items sold together.
Other recreational savings include tax-free purchases such as:
• Up to the first $15 on the price of sunscreen or insect repellant;
• The first $100 on a pair of sunglasses;
• The first $200 on a pair of binoculars;
• The first $30 on the price of water bottles;
• The first $50 on the price of hydration packs;
• The first $250 of the sales price of outdoor gas or charcoal grills;
• The first $50 of the sales price of bicycle helmets; and
• The first $250 of the sales price of bicycles.
Floridians can also save on equipment used for individual or team sports purposes. This does not include clothing or footwear selling for $40 or less.
The department has created the Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday webpage with information and promotional materials for consumers, businesses, and other interested parties. For more information, visit floridarevenue.com/freedomweek. The sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items. Additionally, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.