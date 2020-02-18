CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners unanimously approved a five-year contract Feb. 11 for $72 million to pay for advertising and promotional services for the Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The contract had been on the Jan. 28 consent agenda but several commissioners had questions so the decision was tabled to allow staff time to provide answers.
“This is a big contract,” Commissioner Dave Eggers said Jan. 28, pointing out that about 25% of all tourist development tax money allocated to marketing the county’s tourism industry would go to this one contract.
Birdsall, Voss and Associates Inc. headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin had provided marketing for Visit St. Pete/Clearwater for 12 years prior to staff deciding to put the contract out to bid to see another company might be interested in the job.
Five firms applied and two outscored the others by a significant margin — Birdsall, Voss and Associates, which does business as BVK, and PPK Inc. in Tampa. The two firms made presentations and BVK was selected.
Steve Hayes, VSPC’s new president and CEO, defended the decision during the Jan. 28 discussion, asking commissioners to consider all the agency has done for the county over the years.
“I have always been envious of the innovative work they have done,” he said.
He said he had met with BVK about plans for next year to make sure there would be collaboration with the local VSPC staff. In his opinion, BVK will provide the best return on the investment.
Commissioner Janet Long asked about relationships with people located in other countries doing promotional work for the county. Hayes said those were separate contracts with VSPC.
Commissioner Karen Seel, who chaired the Tourist Development Council last year, expressed concerns about losing the long-time day-to-day contact assigned to the county by BVK because that employee had been promoted. She is worried that the historical perspective will be lost.
Hayes said plans call for that employee to be part of a transition team.
“She may not be the day-to-day person but she is still a company employee and she will still be involved,” Hayes said.
Seel said the day-to-day contact wasn’t the only change in staff.
“The team turned over,” she said.
She implied that county staff might have requested that change, but Burton said the only change requested had only been for the day-to-day contact person.
Long pointed out that the contract had been “enormously successful” with the past staff, and voiced objections to “changing horses” in mid-stream.
Commission Chair Pat Gerard, who is this year’s TDC chair, said BVK would have the same leadership, adding that having staff changes could bring in fresh ideas.
“This (putting the contract out for other bidders) had been an opportunity to have a different, fresh look,” said County Administrator Barry Burton.
He said the TDC was comfortable with having a new team.
BVK will receive just over $14.4 million a year for its services, which include design and production of creative messages along with media buys that determine how the messages will be implemented.
Deputy County Administrator/Chief of Staff Jill Silverboard said Jan. 28 that the contract had already been extended to BVK.
“We can go back and ask for a different team,” she said, adding that staff also could provide commissioners with additional information.
“We’ve already gone through the process,” Gerard said. “They (BVK) got the winning bid.”
She suggested a staff presentation to help commissioners understand what they pay for with the contract. She discouraged commissioners from “micromanaging the team.”
Still commissioners weren’t comfortable with approving the contract on Jan. 28, so the consensus was to delay the decision.
Apparently, commissioners got the answers they needed since there was little discussion before approval of the contract on Feb. 11.
Holocaust Museum funding
Commissioners also gave unanimous approval to use tourist development tax money to pay for up to $350,000 of the cost for renovations at Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg. The money would come from the TDC’s capital project funding program.
The request for funding was received outside the capital funding project application period and it required a waiver of guidelines for attendance and room night requirements.
Improvements include a new lobby entrance that would improve security, provide ADA access and a separate entrance for school groups.
Palm Harbor resident David Ballard Geddis Jr. questioned the use of tourist tax money to pay for the improvements. He said the county had other infrastructure needs.
Eggers said the tie to tourist money was the importance of providing safety for tourists and residents, which he said was the county’s responsibilities. He added that tourist tax money could not be spent infrastructure needs.
Seel strongly supported funding the project.
“This is a very important issue,” she said. “The issue of safety and making sure our residents and tourists are safe.”
