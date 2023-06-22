Public comments sought on PCSO performance
Assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. will be conducting an annual web-based assessment of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Sept. 15 through Sept. 23, and an onsite inspection Oct. 30 through Nov. 3.
The assessors will examine PCSO policies and procedures, administration, operations, and support services to assure the Sheriff's Office is maintaining compliance with CALEA standards.
These inspections are part of the agency's voluntary commitment to maintain national accreditation.
New this year for the CALEA annual web-based assessment is an opportunity for members of the community to offer comments about the Sheriff's Office through the newly created CALEA public comment portal.
These comments can be in the form of commendations or concerns. The overall intent of the accreditation process is to provide the participating agency with information to support continuous improvement, as well as foster the pursuit of professional excellence.
Members of the community can visit the link to the CALEA public comment portal through PCSO's website: https://www.pcsoweb.com/
Bay Pines VA updates security at main campus
ST. PETERSBURG — Significant security enhancements are underway at Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s C.W. “Bill” Young campus and at the Lee County Healthcare Center.
The security project at both locations will include periods of work when access and egress will be difficult and inhibited.
For the LCHCC, the project’s expected completion date is late December.
For the Bay Pines campus, the construction will occur in three phases and includes the installation of a perimeter fence along Bay Pines Boulevard, the portion of the property that borders the Bay Pines National Cemetery, and the portion that borders the preserve; addition of automatic gates at the west entrance; the addition of a police officer pull off and turnaround lane at the west entrance; adding an east-bound turning lane at the east entrance; and additional video monitoring and camera replacements across the campus.
The project on the Bay Pines campus will require portions of the west entrance and the east entrance to be closed while they’re under construction. The anticipated start date of closures at the west entrance is July 2023.
The anticipated start date of closures at the east entrance is October 2023. Construction is anticipated to be completed by early 2024.
City to host SunRunner meetings
ST. PETERSBURG — The city of St. Petersburg will host a meeting Wednesday, June 28, for public comments on “transit-oriented development” near and around the SunRunner bus station areas.
The meeting will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the St. Petersburg College Midtown Campus, Jamerson Community Room 141, 1048 22nd St. S.
Discussion will focus on potential changes in density/intensity, height, design standards, and transit-supportive uses around the existing SunRunner bus stations located on 32nd and 22nd Streets.
This initiative is limited to commercial and mixed-use categories only and will not include changes to single-family parcels or parcels located within National Register and Local Historic Districts.
More information about the proposed changes can be found at www.stpete.org/SunRunnerTOD.
Meier appointed CEO of CareerSource Pinellas
CLEARWATER — Steven Meier has been appointed permanent CEO of CareerSource Pinellas by Pinellas County Commissioners. Meier has served as interim CEO since February 2022.
The decision was announced June 13.
Meier was previously the chief financial officer at the county’s workforce development agency.
At the same meeting, commissioners appointed Larry Morgan, owner of Morgan Business Solutions/Printers Plus, as a member of the CareerSource board.