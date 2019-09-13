Potential cyclone’s track moves east, Pinellas outside forecast cone

National Hurricane Center’s forecast map no longer shows Pinellas County or Tampa Bay in the “cone” for potential tropical cyclone nine. NHC now says the system, which is still forecast to become Tropical Storm Humberto, will follow a path close to the east coast of Florida much the same as Hurricane Dorian.
NHC is forecasting that a tropical depression will form near the northwestern Bahamas later today or tonight and strengthen into Tropical Storm Humberto by Saturday morning as it moves toward the east coast of Florida.
As of the 11 a.m. Sept. 13 advisory from NHC, the potential cyclone was 280 miles east southeast of Freeport on the Grand Bahama Island and 190 miles east southeast of Great Abaco Island. The system was moving northwest at 1 mph.
Maximum sustained winds were 30 mph. To become a named storm, winds need to increase to at least 39 mph. The intensity forecast shows winds increasing to 40 mph within 24 hours and increasing to 80 mph within five days.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros Island. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Jupiter Inlet to Flagler-Volusia county line in Florida.
The system was nearly stationary Friday morning but was expected to begin a slow motion to the north northwest later today. On the current track, the system is expected to move across central and northwestern Bahamas tonight and along or near the east coast of Florida on Saturday or Saturday night.
NHC gives odds of 80% that the system will become a tropical cyclone within 48 hours and a 90% chance it will become a tropical cyclone within five days. The forecast map shows it becoming a tropical storm by Saturday morning.
National Weather Service’s forecast for Pinellas County is calling for a 60% chance of rain on Saturday and a 50% on Sunday, dropping to 30% by Monday. Breezy conditions are expected tonight with an east-northeast wind of 13-15 mph with gusts as high as 23 mph. A northeast wind of 9-15 mph is expected on Saturday with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of tropical-storm-force winds in Tampa Bay and Pinellas is 5-10%.
NHC says the system could bring tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rainfall to portions of the Bahamas, which are already trying to recover from Hurricane Dorian, later today. Significant storm surge is not expected. Tropical storm conditions are possible in Florida in the watch area by Saturday or Saturday night.
NHC is also monitoring two other systems, including a tropical wave located between Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles. Odds are 50% it will develop into a tropical cyclone within five days as it moves westward over the tropical Atlantic.
The second system is a few hundred miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. It has a 20% chance of developing within five days.
Busiest part of the season
This is the busiest time of the Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predict an above-normal season for the Atlantic basin. Forecasters predict that 10-17 named storms will form this season. If Humberto does form, it will be the eight.
Of those named storms with winds of 39 mph or greater, forecasters say five-nine are likely to strengthen into a hurricane with winds of 74 mph or greater and two-four could become major hurricanes with winds of 111 mph or greater.
Hurricane Dorian was the second hurricane of the season and the first major hurricane.
An average Atlantic hurricane season has 12 named storms with six hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
Hurricane season continues through Nov. 30.
For more information on hurricane preparedness, visit www.pinellascounty.org/resident/disasters.htm.
