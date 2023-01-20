Clothes to Kids wants donations
ST. PETERSBURG — Clothes To Kids needs donations of youth clothing and shoes.
“We need boys and girls elementary school pants, shorts, tops, jackets and children’s shoes sizes 10 – 6 … especially needs girls’ and boys’ pants and shorts,” officials said. “Please donate gently used or new clothing and shoes to insure these children go to school proudly with clothing and with shoes that fit.”
Donations can be made weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 34th Street South, St. Petersburg; 1059 N. Hercules Ave, Clearwater; or 5011-H W. Hillsborough Ave, Tampa.
Fleece named Empath Health chief
CLEARWATER — Jonathan D. Fleece has been named president and CEO of Empath Health and its affiliate programs.
Fleece previously was Empath Health president and the present-CEO of its Tidewell Hospice.
The expanded title follows the retirement of Empath CEO Rafael Sciullo.
“Being Empath’s CEO is much more than a job for me — it’s my life’s work and passion,” said Fleece. “When Empath and Stratum came together, a strong leadership succession plan was very important to me and Rafael. Expanding new affiliates and access to Empath’s premier services is a top strategic imperative for the organization.”
Supervisors offer scholarships
The Florida Supervisors of Elections Association is offering four $1,200 scholarships for college juniors and seniors, and the deadline to apply is March 10.
“Supervisors of Elections in Florida recognize the importance of encouraging young people to embark on careers in public service, and this scholarship is intended to help support students on that journey,” said Julie Marcus, Pinellas County supervisor of elections.
Applicants must be registered Florida voters and have lived in the state for at least the preceding two years. Applicants must be either a political science, public administration, business administration or journalism/mass communication major and be at least a junior in college.
Students must be enrolled or accepted as a full-time student in a senior college or university in Florida and have at least a “C” average or above for the previous year.
Applications are available online at VotePinellas.gov/Scholarships or may be picked up at any of the three Supervisor of Elections offices: 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater; 13001 Starkey Rd., Largo; or 501 1st Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Completed applications must be submitted to the Elections office of the county in which the applicant is registered to vote. Each county will select one finalist to send to the FSE Scholarship Committee for consideration.
Pinellas County to hold Career Fair
Pinellas County will hold a Career Fair on Friday, Jan. 27, from noon to 4 p.m. in the Magnolia Room at Florida Botanical Gardens, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo.
Career seekers curious about working for Pinellas County can talk to hiring managers about current and future full-time positions, internships and volunteer opportunities. They can learn about the many advantages of working for Pinellas County, including health and retirement benefits and career growth potential.
Pinellas County is actively seeking top talent to fill open positions in the areas of 911 telecommunications, administrative support, animal services, auditing, court professionals, customer service, engineering, field and craft work, finance/accounting, information technology, maintenance, mechanics, parks, permitting, procurement, project management, public works, records management, tax collection, utilities and more.
Hiring managers and human resources teams will be on hand from various county divisions. Career seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resume. Onsite interviews will be offered for some positions. Veterans are encouraged to attend and bring their DD-214 or appropriate veterans’ preference documentation.
For more information, visit www.pinellas.gov/career-fair.
Homestead exemption classes
Property owners in Pinellas County may be eligible for property-tax exemptions, and a series of ongoing workshops help explain both the Homestead Exemption and the Save Our Homes assessment-limitation programs.
Sessions are every Thursday, beginning at noon, at the South County Service Center in St. Petersburg. There is also simultaneous virtual access via the Pinellas County Property Appraiser channel on YouTube.com.
For details, call 727-464-3207, by emailing mike@pcpao.gov. Information also is available at www/pcpao.gov.
The service center is located at 2500 34th Street N., 2nd Floor, St. Petersburg.