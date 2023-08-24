ST. PETERSBURG — Bay Pines VA Healthcare System will host an in-person POW/MIA Day observance Friday, Sept. 15, at the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center.
The event will be held in the J.C. Cobb Conference room, inside Building 100, and begins at 9 a.m.
This year marks the 44th commemoration of POW/MIA Day, which was first signed by former President Jimmy Carter in 1979.
The POW/MIA Accounting Office claims that more than 81,000 veterans, dating back to WWII, are still missing, and approximately 30% of American POWs are still living.
Included as part of the observance will be the Fallen Comrade Table Ceremony, led by USMC Vietnam veteran Dave Miller and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #522 President Steve Jones.
The observance and Fallen Comrade Table will be streamed live on social media, beginning at 9 a.m. Individuals who are unable to attend can watch virtually on Facebook @VABayPines.