NOAA’s 2022 hurricane outlook still calls for busy season

Since the beginning of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season only three named storms have formed, despite predictions from National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center that favor an above-normal season.
NOAA’s hurricane experts released the season’s first outlook May 24 just before the start of hurricane season, which runs June 1-Nov. 30. The experts predicted a seventh consecutive year of above-normal activity with a 65% chance of an above-normal season, a 25% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.
According to the Climate Prediction Center, the season was expected to have as many as 14-21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), six to 10 hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher) and three to six major hurricanes, which are category 3, 4 or 5 with winds of 111 mph or higher.
Matt Rosencrans, lead hurricane season outlook forecaster with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, updated the media with the latest information Aug. 4, just as the busiest part of the season began. He said 90% of activity usually occurs from August through October.
Rosencrans said conditions still favor an above-normal season, although experts have dialed down the numbers just a little bit. The likelihood of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season was lowered to 60%. Experts called for a 65% chance in May. The likelihood of near-normal activity is up to 30% and the chances remain at 10% for a below-normal season. The number of named storms was reduced from 21 to 20.
“We’re just getting into the peak months of August through October for hurricane development, and we anticipate that more storms are on the way,” NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said in a press release. “NOAA stands ready to deliver timely and accurate forecasts and warnings to help communities prepare in advance of approaching storms.”
NOAA’s update to the 2022 outlook calls for 14-20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater), of which 6-10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or greater). Of those, 3-5 could become major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or greater).
So far, the Atlantic season has seen only three named storms and no hurricanes. An average hurricane season produces 14 named storms, of which seven become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.
Rosencrans reminded the public that NOAA’s outlook was for overall activity, and was not a landfall forecast. He said landfalls can only be predicted by the weather patterns that occur about one week before a storm reaches the coast.
NOAA’s predictions cover the entire Atlantic Basin and not any particular geographic region.
Several atmospheric and oceanic conditions are still in play that favor an active hurricane season, including La Niña and ongoing high-activity era conditions, as well as weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, an active west African Monsoon and above-normal sea-surface temperatures. Rosencrans said these conditions are likely to remain for the rest of the year.
He said of all the conditions, the recent change in sea surface temperatures had been the most influential factor leading to the slight reduction in predictions for an above-normal season.
The public should not let the low number of storms that have formed so far this year affect their efforts to remain prepared, Rosencrans said. It is not unusual for a season to start off slow.
The year 2021 is one example of one with a slow start with only four storms forming by July. Then from mid-August through September, an average of two storms a day formed. The 2021 season turned out to be the third-most active Atlantic hurricane season on record, producing 21 named storms.
The year 2013, which had only two hurricanes during the entire season, also had a slow start with only three named storms forming by the end of July. However, its activity shouldn’t be compared to 2022 because conditions aren’t at all alike, Rosencrans said.
“There are no matches (in conditions) to 2013,” he said, adding that unlike 2013, 2022 is a La Niña year with lower sea surface temperatures, which are bigger factors.
“Although it has been a relatively slow start to hurricane season, with no major storms developing in the Atlantic, this is not unusual and we therefore cannot afford to let our guard down,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said in a press release. “This is especially important as we enter peak hurricane season — the next Ida or Sandy could still be lying in wait.”
Rosencrans encouraged the public to make preparations regardless of seasonal outlooks by knowing their risks and developing a plan. He said help could be found at the website ready.gov.
“It only takes one to devastate a community,” he said.
For more information about hurricanes and ways to prepare, visit https://www.pinellascounty.org/resident/disasters.htm.