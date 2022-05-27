CLEARWATER —It’s been decades since Pinellas County Utilities increased some of its user fees; however, according to a recent study, it’s time for a change.
County Commissioners listened to an overview during a May 19 work session of a study conducted by Stantec, a Tampa engineering firm, with recommendations to raise user fees until they align with costs.
Hillary Weber, deputy director of Utilities, explained that the fees under consideration were outside those charged for water and sewer. She said 70% of residential customers would not be affected.
Weber said it was important that Utilities’ fees be consistent with regional and industry benchmarks. They also should be aligned with cost of services, materials and labor, which fluctuate over time, she said.
Utilities last reviewed many of its user fees in 2010. Others have not been reviewed in more than 15 years, Weber said.
Jeff Dykstra, Stantec senior manager, said four categories of fees were targeted in the study, including deposits for new customers, what was described as miscellaneous fees, recurring user fees and capacity fees.
Customer deposits are paid by people or businesses establishing service, which allows Utilities to minimize its risk if they don’t pay their bill. When the customer establishes a good credit history or closes their account with no balance due, the deposit is returned.
Dykstra also said the deposit can be waived if the person has a good credit history, a letter from another utility company or other proof of credit worthiness.
He provided an example of a recommended fee increase. Currently, the deposit for customers with a 5/8-inch to ¾-inch water meter is $100. The recommendation is an increase to $110. The deposit for sewer customers with the same size meters would go from $115 to $180. For others, the deposit cost would increase with the size of the meter.
An example for miscellaneous fees would be turn-on, which is recommended to increase from $16 to $17, and turn-on same day, with an increase from $32 to $42. Other fees classified as miscellaneous include pre-termination notice, permit fee, meter and meter box and septage fee.
In the study, staff identified a number of services that are provided but not directly charged, such as electronic meter data logging, removal of meter and water service connection, engineering plan review and others. The recommendation for the new fees would be to price them so they align with costs and then update them every three to five years.
Recurring fees include the fee for backflow prevention devices, which would affect about 28% of residential accounts with an increase of about 78 cents a month. Others in the recurring list are fire protection charges for reclaimed water customers, which are standby charges for unmetered private fire protection facilities, wholesale monthly meter service charges, which would affect about 23 customers, and wastewater high-strength surcharge, which would apply to about four wholesale customers.
Capacity fees, otherwise known as impact fees, capital charges, connection fees, system development fees/charges are one-time fees paid for a new development. Dykstra said these fees have not been updated in decades.
The current capacity fee for water is $352. To align with costs, the fee would need to be $2,144. The current fee for sewer is $2,060. To align it with cost, it would need to be $2,525. Staff proposes to increase capacity fees incrementally each year until they reach the amount needed to cover costs.
Commissioner Dave Eggers supported using a phased approach for fee increases that were 60% or above to lessen the impact on residents. Commissioner Rene Flowers noted that Utilities had already lost years of recouping costs because they had waited to raise fees. She said as new fees were phased in, costs would continue to increase as would losses in revenue.
Staff will bring back the increased fees as part of the budget process. If approved in September as part of next year’s budget, most will go into effect Oct. 1. Water impact and sewer connection fees would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sport