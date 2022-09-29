Pinellas County residents can return home.
The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted for all Pinellas County residents.
Mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted for all evacuation zones, mobile home communities and residential health care facilities effective 9 a.m. Thursday.
The Sheriff's Office also announced Thursday morning that access to the barrier islands has been reopened to the public, with or without a re-entry pass.
Officials are still urging caution, though.
County crews and first responders are proactively conducting damage assessments and response as needed. Any traffic intersections with inoperable traffic lights should be treated like a four-way stop.
Downed trees and power lines have been reported across the county.
Approximately 185,500 Duke customers have reported power outages as of 7 a.m. Thursday.
All drinking water services to Pinellas County Utilities customers remain functional and no boil water notices have been issued.
A number of downed utility/electric wires and trees have been reported throughout the county, affecting some roads, utility/power lines and property.
The County Information Center will remain open until 5 p.m. Call 727-464-4333. Pinellas County Animal Services will reopen Monday.
Effective Friday, the following Sheriff's Office facilities and services will resume:
• Fingerprint Services located at 4645 145th Ave. N., Clearwater
• Sheriff's Administration Building located at 10750 Ulmerton Road, Largo
• Property and Evidence located at 4707 145th Ave. N., Clearwater