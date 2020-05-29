ST. PETERSBURG — President Donald Trump used his Twitter account to share the news Pinellas County has been waiting to hear for years.
“.@USDOT is committing $21.8M for the FIRST transit project of this kind in the Tampa Bay region. It will connect St. Petersburg to popular beaches through state-of-the-art transit buses with FREE Wi-Fi. Will be a major help to heavily populated parts of the Great State of Florida!” the president said in a tweet about 5:43 p.m. May 28.
Local and state officials gathered at Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s headquarters in St. Petersburg for a press conference the next morning amid an atmosphere of excitement.
“This is huge,” said PSTA CEO Brad Miller, adding that it represents a “major, major investment” in the Tampa Bay Region and Pinellas County.
Trump announced funding for 10 projects in 10 cities on Thursday and PSTA’s was the smallest; however, Miller pointed out that it was the most important. He said it was the single largest investment in public transportation in Pinellas County’s history.
St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman thanked everyone involved and talked about why the project was so important.
He said the Central Avenue BRT project was about economic development, quality of life and climate change. It will help the county be more competitive with attracting businesses and it will help with affordable housing, he said.
In addition, the mayor said it will help St. Petersburg residents that work on the beach get to their jobs, and it will help get people out of their cars and onto public transit, which helps with climate change.
David Gwynn, Florida Department of Transportation secretary, said the BRT project was the first-ever to get 50% funding from the Federal Transit Administration.
“It might not be the biggest (project) but it is the most important for our region,” he said.
Gwynn said it provides a way to improve mobility options without widening roads.
PSTA Board Chair Joe Barclay, a Belleair Bluffs commissioner, also thanked everyone involved and said it would not be possible without all the partners.
“Our community leaders came together to create a vision, and together we have worked hard to make this dream a reality,” he said.
When Miller introduced Pinellas County Commissioner Janet Long, who served as PSTA Board chair last year, he described her as the “mother of this project.” He said she had spent countless hours advocating with officials, including many trips to talk to federal officials in person and untold numbers of phone calls.
Long said it had been a “tremendous team effort.” She believes it will be a catalyst for more projects to come that will eventually link the county to destinations in Hillsborough and Pasco counties.
Forward Pinellas Executive Director Whit Blanton agreed.
“This is a monumental day for Pinellas County,” he said, adding that “a lot of effort, conversation and coordination” had occurred to make it happen.
It’s not only economic development, it is economic opportunity, he said. The same as Long, he predicts it will be the catalyst for future projects small and large.
Bus rapid transit
On its website, PSTA explains that BRT is a specialized, train-like transit service with frequently arriving buses often running in a dedicated lane. The service is rapid for numerous reasons, including that it will serve only a limited number of stops and riders will pay before they board.
Riders will be allowed to board using any door and there are no steps or stairs, which provides easier access for those in wheelchairs or traveling with bicycles. In addition, buses can communicate with traffic signals allowing them to avoid stop lights.
Buses will run every 15 minutes during the day and every 30 minutes during late evenings. The proposed hours of operation are from 6 a.m.-midnight.
PSTA officials say the BRT will provide a commute option for the more than 25,000 jobs located within a half mile of the 10-mile project corridor, including medical centers in downtown St. Petersburg, University of Florida, businesses, restaurants, shops, museums, performing arts center and Tropicana Field.
Millions of tourists and beach residents are expected to use the Central Avenue BRT to travel between St. Petersburg, South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach. Benefits include a reduction in traffic and the need for parking spaces.
The $43.93 million project will be paid for using the $21.8 million from the Federal Transit Administration Capital Investment Grant Small Starts Program, $10.5 million for Florida Department of Transportation and $11.6 million from the city of St. Petersburg and PSTA.
Miller said with the announcement of the federal grant, funding for the project was complete.
PSTA recently completed a bus turnaround facility at the Pinellas County Beach Access Park off Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach.
At a Jan. 29 PSTA meeting, Barclay said approval of the contract for the turnaround was an “historic action,” as it was the first construction project for the BRT project.
According to Abhishek Dayal, director of project management, the new turnaround will serve a two-fold purpose. For now, it will provide a place for the existing Central Avenue Trolley service to turn around, and in the future it will be used as the last stop for the Central Avenue BRT.
When the city of St. Pete Beach opposed plans to have the BRT travel through its city, it also dropped its contract with PSTA for trolley service. The Central Avenue Trolley shortened its route in December 2019 and began turning around at the Don Cesar Hotel. The new turnaround at the county’s beach access parking lot replaces the turnaround at the Don Cesar.
At PSTA’s May 27 meeting, Miller announced that the BRT project was out to bid. He said he might bring a construction contract to the Board of Directors in June. At that time, he hoped to get word from FTA about the grant within a couple of weeks. Instead the announcement came early and from an unexpected source.
A long time coming
Pinellas County and PSTA started looking into plans for bus rapid transit projects in 2009, and began more serious studies in 2016. According to FTA, the Central Avenue BRT project was entered into the Small Starts Project Development in May 2016.
The project was included as part of the county’s long range transportation plan in March 2018. At that time, PSTA had anticipated receiving a grant agreement in October 2019, and had projected BRT could begin service by June 2020.
The date to begin the new BRT service has been delayed. Officials now estimate that service could begin in late 2021 or early 2022.
Miller said when the BRT service begins, PSTA plans to have a “big party.”
“This is a big day for PSTA,” he said. “There are so many people I am grateful for.”
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.