In the pipeline

Of the thousands of bills filed by lawmakers, only a fraction will see the light of day. Here is an idea of some of the issues on lawmakers’ minds; we won’t speculate on the bills’ chances of ultimately being written into the statute books. (Note: Similar/identical bills can be filed with different numbers.)

• HB 3: Preempts licensing of occupations to state. (Worth watching because some local officials have been livid about the state Legislature usurping home rule.)

• HB 23: Requires “panic alarms” in schools to communicate a life-threatening or emergency situation that requires a response from law enforcement.

• HB 31: Prohibits communities from removing Confederate monuments.

• SB 38: Designates coconut patties as the official state candy.

• SB 40: Bans plastic carryout bags and single-use straws.

• HB 41: Prohibits “conversion therapy” to change an individual’s sexual orientation.

• SB 48: Prohibits declawing of cats.

• HR 51: Rejects and condemns white nationalism and white supremacy.

• SJR 60: Amends Constitution so that neither chamber of the Legislature may vote on any bill that would affect access to abortion services unless at least half of the members of that chamber are women.

• SB112: Orders a study of the relocation of the state capital.

• HB 335: An agreement among the states to elect the president by national popular vote.

• SB 522: Prohibits restraining a dog unattended during a natural disaster.

• SB 734: Prohibits abortion if the pregnant woman is seeking the procedure because the fetus has been diagnosed with Down syndrome.

• HB 761: Protects people who wear African American hairstyles, including dreadlocks, cornrows and braids, from discrimination in schools and at work.