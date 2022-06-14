Pinellas County School Board approves new superintendent’s contract

LARGO — The Pinellas County School Board unanimously voted on June 14 to approve a contract for Kevin K. Hendrick to serve as the district’s next superintendent.
Hendrick will replace Superintendent Michael Grego, who retires after 10 years as the district’s leader.
Hendrick, who currently serves as associate superintendent of teaching & learning, will take the helm as superintendent on July 1. His employment agreement with the district runs through June 30, 2025, and includes a base salary of $290,000 each year.
“I am excited to serve as Pinellas County Schools new superintendent,” Hendrick said. “I am eager to collaborate with staff, families and community members to continue the great work of the past decade and lift the district to the next level as a top-performing district. Together, we can build a climate and culture of excellence that fosters student and community engagement and ensures that all students are prepared for college, careers and life.
School Board Chair Eileen Long said it was a great day for Pinellas County Schools.
"While we will miss Dr. Grego, we are excited about Mr. Hendrick's vision and confident in his ability to move the district to the next level," she said. "Our students and community will benefit from his experience, and his calm and steady leadership.”
During Hendrick's five years as the district’s associate superintendent, Pinellas County Schools achieved a record-high graduation rate and has increased academic performance in Mathematics and English Language Arts.
Hendrick began his career in education 24 years ago as a math teacher at Pinellas Park High School. He also served as the director of high school education. He spent nine years as the principal of Northeast High School. During that time, the high school earned the first A and B grades in the school’s history.
Hendrick will serve as the 18th superintendent in the district’s 110-year history. He graduated from Largo High School and has lived in the Pinellas County community for over 35 years.
The nationwide search for the next superintendent spanned five months. The board narrowed the field from 19 applicants down to three finalists.