CLEARWATER — St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport will host a Veterans Honor Flight Welcome Home Reception Tuesday, Oct. 22, about 8:15 p.m.
Veterans will depart St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport on an Allegiant charter for a day-long visit to Washington D.C. and the war memorials. They are scheduled to return to the airport at approximately 8:15 p.m.
The Welcome Home celebration is open to the public and various groups, military and government leaders will be at the airport to greet the veterans. Free parking will be available to attend the welcome home event for guests parking in the long-term parking lot only. Economy lots will not be in operation during this flight.
Attendees should be aware that there is construction on roadways in and around the airport. Curbside loading/unloading is limited and short-term parking is closed due to construction. Guests are advised to allow ample travel time.
“Thanks to the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport in making the Welcome Home a true celebration,” April Dennis Currie, Honor Flight of West Central Florida, said. “We appreciate the partnership with Allegiant for the safe transportation of our treasured veterans. Put on your patriotic garb and join us in giving these veterans a true hero’s Welcome Home!”
For more information about the Honor Flight, email info@honorflightwcf.org, visit www.honorflightwcf.org or call 727-498-6079.
For general information about the airport, call 727-453-7800.