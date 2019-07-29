The Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Governing Board voted to decrease property taxes by adopting a proposed rolled-back millage rate of 0.2801 mills for the proposed fiscal year 2020 budget.
The millage rate is more than 5.2 percent lower than the current fiscal year adopted millage rate of 0.2955 mills, a savings to taxpayers of approximately $6.5 million.
For the owner of a $150,000 home with a $50,000 homestead exemption, the District tax would be $28.01 a year, or about $2.33 per month.
The total fiscal year 2020 proposed budget for the district is $198.7 million and includes more than $77 million for Cooperative Funding Initiatives and district grants.
Through cooperative funding partnerships, district funds are matched up to 50 percent and will result in a total regional investment of approximately $139 million for sustainable alternative water supply development and other water resource management projects. The fiscal year runs from Oct. 1, 2019, through Sept. 30, 2020.
The district will hold a tentative budget hearing Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 5:01 p.m. at the Tampa Service Office, located at 7601 U.S. 301.
The governing board will vote on the final budget Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 5:01 p.m. at the Tampa Service Office.