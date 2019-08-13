CLEARWATER — St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport is reporting its biggest month ever for passenger travel.
The airport, call letters PIE, had 245,955 passengers in July, a 5% increase over the same month last year and the most in its history. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 2% over 2018.
Allegiant provides the most, 54, non-stop domestic flights and is adding two more destinations in October. Flights to and from State College, Pennsylvania begin Oct. 16 and Traverse City, Michigan on Oct. 18.
Officials say that parking lot and roadway construction at the airport are continuing with curbside utility work beginning soon. The Ground Transportation lot will reopen soon for economy parking shuttle service passenger pick up. The short-term parking lot is temporarily closed. During peak parking periods, long-term parking closes and customers are directed to economy parking lots.