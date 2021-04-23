Water system maintenance to begin in May
The method of water treatment for Pinellas County and its wholesale customers will be temporarily modified between Sunday, May 16, and Saturday, June 5. The first of two short-term changes from chloramine to chlorine disinfection in 2021 is a routine maintenance measure designed to optimize water quality.
Those that will benefit from this program include Pinellas County Utilities water customers, as well as customers in the cities of Clearwater, Pinellas Park and Safety Harbor.
The disinfection program is designed to maintain distribution system water quality and minimize the potential for any future problems. There have been no indications of significant bacteriological contamination problems in the system. The water will continue to meet all federal and state standards for safe drinking water.
Kidney dialysis patients should not be impacted but should contact their dialysis care provider for more information about chlorine treatment. Fish owners should not be affected if they already have a system in place to remove chloramines but should contact local pet suppliers with any questions.
Customers may notice a slight difference in the taste and/or odor of the water during this temporary change in treatment.
Chlorine was used as the primary disinfectant in the water for more than 50 years prior to 2002. Pinellas County switched to chloramine in 2002 to ensure compliance with Environmental Protection Agency standards. Many communities using chloramine convert back to chlorine for short periods of time to maintain system water quality.
The second short-term change from chloramine to chlorine disinfection in 2021 is scheduled to take place from Sept. 26 through Oct. 16.
For more information, please visit www.pinellascounty.org/utilities or contact Pinellas County Utilities Business & Customer Services at 727-464-4000.
Lower your monthly water bill for Water Conservation Month
Southwest Florida Water Management District encourages residents to do their part to save water in and around their homes during Water Conservation Month this May.
The District offers some water saving tips to help lower monthly water bills and save hundreds of gallons of water:
• Ensure rain sensors are operating properly. Irrigating during or after significant rainfall is a major cause of outdoor water waste and can cost you money.
• Check that all irrigation spray nozzles, or sprinklers, are irrigating areas efficiently and effectively. Check for broken leaky heads and reduce overspray. Inspection and maintenance should be done quarterly.
• Upgrade to a WaterSense labeled smart irrigation controller, which can reduce irrigation use by up to 23% and put more money back in your pocket.
• Switch to WaterSense labeled products including indoor showerheads, bathroom facets and toilets to save hundreds of gallons of water a week.
• Consider updating appliances like dishwashers and washing machines to Energy Star rated products. This can significantly cut back your water use.
• Check with your water utility for rebates and incentives. In Pinellas, visit tampabaywaterwise.org for information on a toilet rebate program.
For more information about water conservation, visit WaterMatters.org/Conservation.
Water Wise Awards program accepting applications
CLEARWATER — Awards season is open for residents and businesses with attractive, water-efficient landscapes. Applications are accepted online at awards.tampabaywaterwise.org through June 30. Winners receive a custom mosaic garden stone, recognition by local elected officials and neighborhood bragging rights.
Getting a coveted award stone requires balancing Florida-friendly landscape elements with attractive design, minimal maintenance, and efficient irrigation techniques that result in reduced water use. Landscapes must be established for at least 12 months to be eligible for an award.
Tampa Bay Water, in partnership with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences County Extension Offices and Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program, is looking to recognize residents, local businesses and community organizations that are committed to conserving water resources and protecting the environment. All entries are reviewed by representatives of the University of Florida IFAS County Extension, followed by on-site evaluations.
“We work with the community through the Tampa Bay Community Water Wise Awards program to encourage efficient use of our water resources and to protect our drinking water sources from pollution,” said Amelia Brown, demand management program manager for Tampa Bay Water.
Water-wise landscapes benefit residents and businesses, and the environment, in the following ways:
• Reduced Water Use: Choosing Florida-friendly plants suited to Florida’s natural environment require less water. Native and Florida-friendly plants thrive in the local environment and are typically drought tolerant.
• Minimal Maintenance: Water-wise landscapes typically have less turf grass and use plants that require less upkeep. Plant the right plants in the right places and, once established, the landscape requires little maintenance.
• Protecting the Environment: Selecting pest-resistant plants, fertilizing appropriately and reducing stormwater runoff are all elements of water-wise landscapes that also protect the environment and drinking water sources.
Donations and volunteers needed for outreach project
Pinellas County Emergency Management has committed to an outreach project to provide hurricane and hygiene kits to the county’s more vulnerable population.
These kits will include educational material, as well as items to help residents better prepare for the 2021 hurricane season. They will be packaged in a slingback style drawstring bag provided by PC Emergency Management.
They are asking for help from those willing to be a part of the project by donating items to include in the hurricane / hygiene kits. The goal this year is to provide 2,000 kits to vulnerable populations by working with community partners for distribution throughout Pinellas County.
Distribution efforts will begin in late May, with the first event scheduled for May 22 in south St. Petersburg, in partnership with St. Petersburg Emergency Management, St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue and The Salvation Army.
Additional kits will be distributed in the areas of Ridgecrest, Highpoint, Lealman, Clearwater, Greenwood and Tarpon Springs through outreach initiatives with community partners and agencies.
Pinellas County Emergency Management can provide a letter of receipt for your donation, with the date, monetary value and / or quantity of the items donated for tax records, if needed.
For information on how to donate, call Jess McCracken at 727-647-7047 or email jmccracken@pinellascounty.org.
Volunteers for kit assembly are welcome. Kit assembly will take place May 20-21, at the Pinellas County Housing Authority. There are two shifts available both days. The first shift will run from 9 a.m. to noon and the second shift from 1 to 4 p.m. Anyone interested in volunteering, should send their name, phone number, email and shift preference to McCracken at jmccracken@pinellascounty.org.