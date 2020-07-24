Tropical Storm Gonzalo no longer likely to become season’s first hurricane

According to recent information from the National Hurricane Center, the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season is not likely to appear in the next few days.
Tropical Storm Gonzalo was forecast to strengthen in to a hurricane on Thursday. Then NHC said it was likely to become the first hurricane of the season on Saturday. But on Friday, the intensity forecast was downgraded.
Gonzalo is expected to remain at tropical storm force until it becomes a depression sometime on Monday.
Gonzalo, which is the seventh tropical storm of the season formed just before 9 a.m. July 22. Gonzalo is the earliest seventh named storm on record for the Atlantic Basin, forming two days earlier than Tropical Storm Gert in 2005.
At the time, NHC noted that Gonzalo was a small tropical storm, which meteorologist said makes it susceptible to fluctuations in intensity. Some computer models showed it strengthening into Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale with maximum winds of at least 74 mph within 36 hours and retaining that strength through Friday. Then it is projected to lose strength and become a tropical storm with maximum winds of at least 39 mph on Saturday. Some models show it dissipating within 120 hours.
On Wednesday some compute models showed it on tracking along the west coast of Florida toward the panhandle.
At 11 a.m. Friday, Gonzalo was about 485 miles east of the southern Windward Islands, moving west at 18 mph. Maximum sustained winds were 50 mph.
A tropical storm warning was in effect for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Lucia. A hurricane watch was in effect for Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines and a tropical storm watch was in effect for Tobago and Grenada and its dependencies.
Gonzalo is expected to continue moving west-northwestward. The center of the storm is expected to approach the southern Windward Islands tonight and move across the islands on Saturday and then move over the eastern Caribbean Sea on Sunday.
While the intensity forecast remains uncertain, NHC says Gonzalo could strength before it reaches the Caribbean Sea, after which time it is expected to dissipate.
Although it no longer seems likely that Gonzalo will pose a threat to Florida, another system has emerged off the coast of Africa with a 30% chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next five days. NHC says some gradual development of the system is possible by early next week when it reaches the western tropical Atlantic.
NHC is also issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Hanna, which formed about 10 p.m. July 23 about 385 miles east south-east of Corpus Christi, Texas. Hanna is the earliest eighth tropical storm on record. The previous record was set by Tropical Storm Harvey on Aug. 3, 2005.
On Friday morning, Hanna was about 230 miles east of Corpus Christi moving west-northwest at 9 mph. Maximum sustained winds were 50 mph.
Tropical storm warning was in effect for the mouth of the Rio Grande to San Luis Pass, Texas. Hanna is expected to make landfall along the Texas coast within the warning area on Saturday afternoon or evening. Maximum sustained winds might be as high as 60-65 mph.
The busiest time of the Atlantic hurricane season is mid-August to late October.
Pinellas County Emergency Management has lots of information on how to prepare for tropical weather. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/resident/disasters.htm. Be sure to check out the preparedness guide at www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/PDF/All_Hazard_Guide.pdf.
Season’s forecast
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released its 2020 Atlantic hurricane season outlook on May 21. Forecasters say it is most likely that the season will be above average and could possibly be very active.
Odds are 60% that the season will be above normal, 30% it will be near normal and 10% it will be below normal.
Forecasters gave a 70% chance that 13-19 named storms would form with winds of 39 mph or higher, six-10 hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or higher and three-six major hurricanes, which are Category 3 or above with winds of 111 mph or higher.
An average season includes 12 named storms with six strengthening into a hurricane and three becoming a major hurricane.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.