Pinellas County’s unemployment rate climbs to 4.9%

Pinellas County’s unemployment rate for June increased to 4.9%, up from 4.3% in May, according to a report released July 16 from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Still the rate was a marked improvement from June 2020 with 10.3%.
The county’s increase followed a trend of higher rates for the state and nationally. Florida’s rate for June increased to 5.7%, up from 5% in May, but was down appreciably from 11.7% in June last year. The United States rate climbed to 6.1% compared to 5.5% in May. The national rate was 11.2% in June 2020.
June’s unemployment rate for Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metropolitan Statistical Area rose to 5.2%, up from 4.6% in May, but down from 10.5% in June last year.
The rates reported are not seasonally adjusted. The DEO’s report does not provide seasonally adjusted rates for counties or MSAs.
DEO does provide seasonally adjusted numbers for states and the nation. In June, the state’s adjusted rate increased from 4.9% in May to 5%. The United States’ rate went from 5.8% in May to 5.9% in June.
Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique used to measure and remove the effects of seasonal patterns to show how employment and unemployment change from month to month. Levels of employment and unemployment, as well as the size of the labor force, change due to seasonal events, such as weather, harvests, major holidays and school schedules. Not-seasonally-adjusted data is typically offered for smaller geographies.
According to the DEO, 23 of the state’s 24 metro areas had over-the-year job gains. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater had the second most statewide with 71,200 new jobs, outpaced by Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford with 89,700 jobs. Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall came in third with 45,400 new jobs.
The Villages MSA was the only area that did not report gains, having lost 300 jobs over-the-year.
The industries gaining the most jobs in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA include professional and business services with 25,400 new jobs; leisure and hospitality with 22,100 new jobs; and trade, transportation and utilities with 11,300 jobs.
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA, which includes Pasco, Pinellas, Hernando and Hillsborough counties, tied with Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent MSA for the rank of No. 16 among the state’s 24 metro areas.
Sebring MSA ranked No. 1 with the highest unemployment rate of 7.5%. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin MSA ranked No. 24 with the lowest rate of 4.4%.
Pinellas with the lowest unemployment rate in the local MSA tied with Alachua, Bay, Sarasota and Union counties for the rank of No. 50 out of the state’s 67 counties. Hillsborough tied with DeSoto and Jefferson counties for the rank of No. 41 with a rate of 5.2%.
Pasco tied with Dixie, Escambia, Glades, Okeechobee, Suwannee and Taylor counties for the rank of No. 25 with an unemployment rate of 5.6%, and Hernando tied with Madison County for the rank of No. 11 with a rate of 6.3%, the highest in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater MSA.
Hendry and Putnam counties tied for the rank of No. 1 with the highest unemployment rate in the state, 7.6%. Monroe County ranked No. 67 with the lowest rate, 3.5%.
