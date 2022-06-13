A body discovered June 13 in Boca Ciega Bay near the Pinellas Bayway has been confirmed to be that of a missing St. Petersburg woman.
Arlete Desousa, 70, who lived on Brittany Drive South near the Pinellas Bayway, was reported missing late June 12, hours after her last contact with a relative, the St. Petersburg Police Department reported. Her disappearance led police investigators to launch a search by land and air to find her.
Shortly after 10 a.m. June 13 a passerby spotted a body in the water near Osprey Drive South and dialed 911. A rescue team responded to the area and recovered the body. Based on a preliminary investigation, there is no sign of foul play.
The investigation is active and additional information will be released as it becomes available. The body has been turned over to the Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.